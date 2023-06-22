Video: SEVENDUST Release Music Video for 'Holy Water' from Upcoming Album 'Truth Killer'

With their latest single “Everything” currently in the Top 25 at Active Rock radio and celebrating weeks as one of the top most-added songs at the format, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music for fans.

“Holy Water” is the new song being released from Truth Killer – the band’s 14th studio album slated for worldwide release on July 28th via Napalm Records. “Holy Water” is an upbeat rocker that is now available via all digital service providers.

The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a music video that captures the same passion that Sevendust delivers with their unforgettable live performances. The video is the second clip directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the Truth Killer release.

From the introspective opening of “I Might Let The Devil Win” to the classic Sevendust sound of “Fence,” the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut.

“Truth Killer,” “No Revolution” and “Holy Water” combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcases the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. The first song released was the album closer “Fence” that was accompanied by a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones.

The band also released a music video for “Everything” - the first official single from Truth Killer – that was directed by J.T. Ibanez and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/e9-1bb_KCfA. Producer, friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer which is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here.