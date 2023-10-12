Video: Ricky Montgomery Plays 'Truth or Dare' in New Video

The single comes on the heels of his acclaimed major label debut album.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

On the heels of his acclaimed major label debut album, Rick, breakout alt-pop artist Ricky Montgomery shares the official video for his new single “Truth or Dare."

With 2 billion streams and 8 billion TikTok views, Ricky continues to foster his devoted young fanbase that hangs onto every word of his sunny, soul-searching alt-pop about life in all its messy and mundane glory.

The new 14-track album incited unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with WONDERLAND promising, “this album is set to be a defining chapter in the career of Montgomery, fully coming into his own as an artist with depth, character and presence.” 

Billboard raved, “The listener can’t help but pay attention to Montgomery” and FAULT Magazine professed, “The album is a soul-searching journey through life’s trials and triumphs, woven together by Montgomery’s eloquent songwriting skills, sometimes whimsical narratives and always emotive storytelling.” Listen to Rick HERE, and purchase physical formats of Rick HERE, including vinyl, CD, and cassette.

Next up, he will embark on his biggest North America headline tour yet in 2024: "The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall” – see a full list of dates below, and purchase tickets at rickymontgomery.com/#tour.

2024 TOUR DATES

2/13 - Phoenix, AZ - -   The Van Buren

2/15 - Austin, TX -  Emo’s

2/16 - Dallas, TX -   House of Blues

2/17 - Houston, TX - -  White Oak Music Hall

2/19 - Orlando, FL - -    The Plaza Live

2/20 - Atlanta, GA - -    Center Stage (SOLD OUT!)

2/22 - Norfolk, VA - -    The NorVa

2/23 - Silver Spring, MD -  The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/24 - New York, NY -    Terminal 5

2/26 - Philadelphia, PA -   TLA (SOLD OUT!)

2/27 - Boston, MA - -   Royale

2/28 - Montreal, QC -    Le Studio TD

3/1 -   Toronto, ON - -  Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT!)

3/2 -   Detroit, MI - -    Saint Andrew's Hall (SOLD OUT!)

3/3 -   Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

3/5 -   Chicago, IL - -    The Riviera Theatre

3/6 -   St. Louis, MO -    The Pageant

3/8 -   Madison, WI - - The Sylvee

3/9 -   Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

3/12 - Denver, CO - -    Gothic Theatre

3/13 - Salt Lake City, UT -  Depot

3/15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

3/16 - Seattle, WA - -   Showbox Market (SOLD OUT!)

3/17 - Portland, OR - - Wonder Ballroom

3/19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

3/22 - San Diego, CA -  SOMA

3/23 - Los Angeles, CA -   The Wiltern



