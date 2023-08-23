Video: Patoranking Releases 'Higher' Music Video

Patoranking reveals his brand new video for “Higher,” the opening track from his anticipated fourth studio album World Best (out Sept 6, 2023).

The Lagos-born singer gives praise to Oluwa—meaning God—in his native tongue of Yoruba on this celebratory track. Its accompanying visual - directed by Chris Chuky - was captured inside a church in London adorned with grandiose architecture, colorfully painted frescoes and stained glass windows.

Decked in Sunday’s best, Patoranking rejoices with friends and family – singing and dancing with fervor to the cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords provided by Mix Master Garzy.

“Higher” follows a string of singles released over the last year that will also be featured on World Best. Released at the end of 2022, the intoxicating “Kolo Kolo” ft. Diamond Platnumz (produced by Young Willis) has already received almost 30 million YT video views and recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023.

“Abobi” followed with its full-bodied melodies provided by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s 2019 landmark album African Giant. In July 2023, Patoranking unleashed the party starter “Tonight” ft. Popcaan produced by DJ Breezy, who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit “My Woman, My Everything” ft. Wande Coal.

This Nigeria-meets-Jamaica anthem is already over 2.3m+ YT views and climbing Nigeria's Top 100 chart.

Patoranking was instantly drawn to the pulsating native rhythms of galala, an uptempo reggae-inspired music and dance that took over the streets of Lagos in the 1980s and 1990s. Through his long standing reputation of layering afrobeats, dancehall and reggae, Patoranking is in a class of his own.

World Best is a masterfully modern culmination of this genre fusion – driven by love, life and conscious lyricism. This album further solidifies Patoranking as one of the boldest and most unique African voices of this generation.

With 500 million + YouTube views, an 8.7 million + IG following and over a quarter of a billion DSP streams for his last album Three (2020), Patoranking continues to command attention across the globe, living up to his appointed moniker World Best.

ABOUT PATORANKING:

Patoranking, born Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie on May 27, 1990 in Ebute Metta, Lagos, Nigeria, is one of African music’s most multifaceted artists. The international star’s afro dancehall and reggae anthems have resonated from West Africa to the Caribbean.

His hits with top acts Tiwa Savage (“Girlie O”), Wizkid (“This Kind Love”), Major Lazer (“Particula”), Buju Banton (“Blessed More Blessed Remix”) Wande Coal (“My Woman, My Everything”), Diamond Platnumz (“Love You Die”) and Sauti Sol (“Melanin”) have further made him an icon.

His first major solo hit “Girlie O” in 2014 led to three Best New Act awards at the Headies, Nigeria Entertainment Awards (2014) and at the MTV Africa Awards (2015).

Hits like “Daniella Whine” and “My Woman, My Everything” (which won MTV Africa’s Song of the Year award) also grew his international profile. His first LP, God Over Everything (2016) debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart.

Also in 2016, Patoranking joined the cast of reality TV series The Voice Nigeria as a judge, bringing him into the homes of millions in West Africa weekly. In 2019, he released his second LP, Wilmer, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. Through all of his successes, he has devoted himself to giving back.

In 2020, he created the ALU Patoranking Scholarship, offering 10 fully-paid scholarships for promising students from across Africa to attend the prestigious African Leadership University. That same year, he landed in Forbes Africa's 30 under 30 class.

Undeterred by Covid-19, Patoranking kept busy, completing his third album in three years entitled Three. The LP features his biggest hit “Abule.” In September 2022 Patoranking received two accolades at The Headies Awards in Atlanta for Best Dancehall Album for Three and Record of the Year for his last single “Celebrate Me”.

He also had the honor to headline 2022's Fifa World Cup official Fan Fest Stage to over 50k+ people. In September 2023, he will release World Best, his most well-rounded and robust album to date.