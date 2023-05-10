Video: Oracle Sisters Perform 'RBH' on French TV Ahead of US Tour

Tour dates with McKenna begin May 25th, and Oracle Sisters headline dates begin September 13th.

Last Friday, Oracle Sisters performed "RBH" from their recently release album Hydranism on the French TV show Quotidien. The program introduced the Paris-based trio to millions of households across the French-speaking world with a raucous rock song that features one of the year's catchiest guitar hooks.

The performance follows the release of Hydranism, the band's acclaimed debut album that CLASH called "one of the most authentically beautiful debuts to be released this decade." Later this month, American audiences will get to see the band live first on tour supporting Declan McKenna, and then on their own headline tour.

Tour dates with McKenna begin May 25th, and Oracle Sisters headline dates begin September 13th. Full info online here.

Tour Dates Supporting Declan McKenna:

25 May Corona Theatre, Montreal, QC

28 May Empire Live, Albany, NY

30 May The Westcott Theater, Syracuse, NY

31 May Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY

1 Jun Mr. Smalls Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

2 Jun Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

4 Jun The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

5 Jun The Anthem, Washington, DC

6 Jun The National, Richmond, VA

8 Jun Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC

9 Jun The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

11 Jun The Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN

13 Jun The Beacham, Orlando, FL

14 Jun Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL

17 Jun Zydeco, Birmingham, AL

18 Jun The Eastern, Atlanta, GA

19 Jun Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY

US Headline Tour:

13 Sep Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC

14 Sep Garrison, Toronto, ON

17 Sep DC9, Washington, DC

22 Sep Turf Club, St. Paul, MN

23 Sep Schubas, Chicago, IL

25 Sep Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

28 Sep Popscene/Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

29 Sep The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA



