Video: Niall Teague & Padraic Joyce Share Music Video For 'Another Merry Christmas'

Galway-based folk duo Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce have shared a new video for their festival single “Another Merry Christmas”.

This Christmas cracker was filmed in the iconic setting of Eyre Square's Christmas market and in Galway's West End landmark pub, 'Taylors Bar'. Starring Mark Dooley and Alva O'Hanlon, it follows the Journey of a lost soul who decides to stay home for Christmas and gathers around with friends (Alva O'Hanlon) to dance, kiss under the mistletoe and spend 'Another Merry Christmas' together.

Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce play the part of street entertainers as the main character makes his way through the city's festooned Christmas lights.

Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce officially released ‘Another Merry Christmas' late last month – and it features a host of familiar Galway names on the recording, including the Contempo Quartet, percussion wizard Jim Higgins (The Stunning, Christy Moore, Paul Brady), Galway drumming legend Miki Belton, and bassist Maidhc O hÉanaigh.

Belfast-born Niall and Ros a' Mhíl native Pádraic first met in Galway city and, united by their passion for music and lyrics, began working together. Since then, they have developed a folk style that's influenced by Americana, country and blues.

“Another Merry Christmas is what we're all hoping for,” said Niall. “Through the storms, wars, and grief, in our own lives and across the world, the thought of holding our nearest and dearest close whilst the snow falls softly amongst twinkling fairy lights never fails to sustain us through long, sometimes lonely winter nights,” added Padraic.

With soaring strings, chiming guitars, glistening rhythms and voices that beckon you to fly above the darkness outside the window, their invitation stands open to all – it's time to leave all your woes behind, to forget about the year gone by and to get in the mood for Another Merry Christmas!

Fresh from touring their Grammy shortlisted album, What Will We Be, Niall and Padraic are gunning to be a decade long overnight success with a song that celebrates both their love of the Yuletide season and hook-filled classic songwriting. From its opening intimate vocal delivery with Eleanor Rigby-like cello accompaniment, to its climactic closing passage, the song is bursting with Christmas energy.

The duo are award-winning songwriters in their own right, having taken top honours at the International PanCeltic Songwriting Contest in 2019 and the Oireachtas Original Song Contest in 2021.

Watch the new music video here: