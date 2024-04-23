Video: Nadine Shah Shares New Single 'Even Light' Ahead of UK/Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nadine Shah has shared a new single ‘Even Light’, in which Nadine sounds like someone squinting before a slide show of images from her own fever dreams, unable to slow down the velocity of what confronts her.

She explains, “Even Light is talking to your inner child. I’ve had to do a lot of that.”

Nadine Shah's fifth album Filthy Underneath was released on February 23 as the inaugural release on EMI North.

Nadine will undertake her full UK headline tour starting this month into May with sold out dates including a show at London's Heaven on 2 May as well as Newcastle, Manchester, and Glasgow, before beginning a festival season run at Cheltenham Jazz Festival followed by Future Now, Big City 2024, Krankenhaus Festival and more.

Three years might seem like a prolonged absence to some people, but it’s also a period of time in which the apparatus that holds your world in place can be dismantled and reassembled so that you can keep living, keep creating.

Filthy Underneath chronicles a period of unprecedented turbulence in Nadine Shah’s life. And yet, the experience of listening to it is oddly life-affirming – a parade of ghosts spanning the entirety of Nadine’s thirty-seven years, moving with balletic beauty to the music that Nadine and long-time co-writer and producer Ben Hillier have created around them, with renewed emphasis on placing melody and movement front and center.

Headline tour dates:

April 26 - Newcastle - Boiler Shop

April 27 - Manchester - New Century Hall

April 28 - Glasgow - SWG3 Warehouse

May 1 - Birmingham - XOYO

May 2 - London - Heaven SOLD OUT

May 6 - Belfast - CQAF

May 7 - Dublin - Whelan's

Nov 22 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town