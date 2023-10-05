Video: MUNA Performs On GMA & GMA3 Ahead of Playing 2 Nights At LA's Greek Theatre Next Week

MUNA made their Good Morning America debut this morning, stopping by the ABC studios for GMA and GMA3 for an interview and performances of their hot singles “Silk Chiffon'' and “One That Got Away." The appearance follows a sold out support slot for boygenius at Madison Square Garden on Monday and headline performance at All Things Go on Sunday night.

Next week, the band will take their incredible live show to LA's The Greek Theatre for two nights of shows. These performances will be incredibly meaningful for the LA band with Wednesday night already sold out and Thursday selling quickly.

It was the summer of MUNA, with the band performing at festivals and arenas across the world, picking up Best Pop Record at the Libera Awards in New York, releasing the latest season of their podcast Gayotic.

The band also kicked off PRIDE at the iconic Stonewall Inn for a special performance paying tribute to the queer movement and the sacrifices made. MUNA also headlined The Museum of Modern Art's annual Party in the Garden, delivering a vigorous performance.

Watch their performance of "Silk Chiffon" here:

MUNA 2023 North American Tour Dates

October 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (LOW TICKETS) *

October 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - SOLD OUT #

November 17 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

November 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

December 2 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound São Paulo

* with hemlocke springs & Avery Tucker

# with Blondshell & Zsela