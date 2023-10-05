Video: MUNA Performs On GMA & GMA3 Ahead of Playing 2 Nights At LA's Greek Theatre Next Week

Next week, the band will take their incredible live show to LA's The Greek Theatre for two nights of shows.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

MUNA made their Good Morning America debut this morning, stopping by the ABC studios for GMA and GMA3 for an interview and performances of their hot singles “Silk Chiffon'' and “One That Got Away." The appearance follows a sold out support slot for boygenius at Madison Square Garden on Monday and headline performance at All Things Go on Sunday night. 

Next week, the band will take their incredible live show to LA's The Greek Theatre for two nights of shows. These performances will be incredibly meaningful for the LA band with Wednesday night already sold out and Thursday selling quickly. 

It was the summer of MUNA, with the band performing at festivals and arenas across the world, picking up Best Pop Record at the Libera Awards in New York, releasing the latest season of their podcast Gayotic.

The band also kicked off PRIDE at the iconic Stonewall Inn for a special performance paying tribute to the queer movement and the sacrifices made. MUNA also headlined The Museum of Modern Art's annual Party in the Garden, delivering a vigorous performance. 

Watch their performance of "Silk Chiffon" here:

MUNA 2023 North American Tour Dates

October 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre (LOW TICKETS) *

October 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre - SOLD OUT #

November 17 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital

November 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

December 2 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound São Paulo

* with hemlocke springs & Avery Tucker

# with Blondshell & Zsela




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Watch MUNA Perform Silk Chiffon On GMA Photo
Video: Watch MUNA Perform 'Silk Chiffon' On GMA

MUNA Performs on GMA & GMA3, Playing 2 Nights at LA's Greek Theatre Next Week! Catch MUNA's electrifying performances on Good Morning America and GMA3, followed by their highly anticipated shows at the Greek Theatre in LA. Watch the video now!

2
Video: Japanese Breakfast Perform Kokomo, IN On COLBERT Photo
Video: Japanese Breakfast Perform 'Kokomo, IN' On COLBERT

Japanese Breakfast performed 'Kokomo, IN' on Colbert last night and will be playing at Radio City Music Hall tonight. The performance comes on the heels of two sold out dates at Los Angeles' famed Walt Disney Concert Hall and ahead of the band's sold out show at Radio City Music Hall tonight. Watch a video of their Colbert performance!

3
TANSU Shares New Single Got 2 Me Photo
TANSU Shares New Single 'Got 2 Me'

Rising NYC-Based Singer/Songwriter TANSU shares new single 'Got 2 Me' out now via Little Planet Records. The song is a simmering ballad on which TANSU allows her resplendent, powerhouse voice to shine at its fullest potential –  it's a showstopping piece of soul-pop. 

4
Alt-rock Bassist & Composer Hannah Marks Shares Track Jessies Lullaby Photo
Alt-rock Bassist & Composer Hannah Marks Shares Track 'Jessie's Lullaby'

ALT-ROCK bassist and composer Hannah Marks shares a gentle track and video titled 'Jessie's Lullaby.' New York City based bassist, composer and educator Hannah Marks shares gentle, hopeful ballad and Twin Peaks-inspired video, 'Jessie's Lullaby' out everywhere now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
& JULIET
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SOME LIKE IT HOT