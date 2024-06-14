Video: Lil Tony Releases New Single 'Just for Fun'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lil Tony, the 19-year-old rapper from Westside Atlanta, has released his latest single, "Just For Fun," through Priority Records. Hailed as one of 2023's most promising new artists, Lil Tony continues to captivate with his sharp lyrical skills and engaging flow, resonating deeply with young rap fans.

"Just For Fun" provides a glimpse into Lil Tony's world, highlighting his creative process and collaborative spirit. In the energetic music video directed by Todd Uno, Lil Tony offers a glimpse into his daily grind, highlighting the friendships and creative spark that fuel his music. Known for turning the harsh realities of less fortunate communities into infectious anthems, Lil Tony's talent shines through in this latest release. This single marks a new chapter in Lil Tony's artistic journey, reflecting his growth as a storyteller. Moving beyond party tracks, "Just For Fun" delves into more complex themes, demonstrating his evolving perspective and commitment to creating meaningful music.

Over the next few months Lil Tony will be gearing up for his I4 Steps To Success Tour which will be hitting major cities such as Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, Atlanta, GA and more. More information on Lil Tony can be found HERE.

More on Lil Tony:

Lil Tony, a 19-year-old rap sensation and record producer from Atlanta's Westside, represents the city's musical future. During his time in quarantine, a friend encouraged him to pursue rapping, so he began recording songs on his phone. Since then, he's released five projects (two of which were deluxe editions), generating a significant buzz in his hometown. There has been no slowing down his momentum since he released songs like "Quagen," "Slow Down," and "Blicky Blicky." Lil Tony epitomizes the sound of modern Atlanta. He's a brilliant young artist who exudes self-assurance and listens attentively.

Photo credit: Yvette Glasco

