Video: Lenny Kravitz Premieres New Music Video 'Honey'

4-time GRAMMY® Award-winning writer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and all around multi-hyphenate icon, Lenny Kravitz releases his new music video “Honey,” the latest offering from his critically acclaimed 12th studio album Blue Electric Light, released earlier this year via Roxie Records/BMG.

Directed by Diana Kunst (A$AP Rocky, Rosaliá, Shygirl), the “Honey” music video captures a glimpse of life with Kravitz as he basks by the pool, jams to music, lounges in bed and more. His honey takes in these sweet moments with Lenny, photographing him along the way.

“Honey” is the fourth single from Blue Electric Light, following “arena-ready” (GRAMMY) “TK421,” “absolutely infectious” (Forbes) “Human” and “thrillingly… ‘80s heavy metal” (Associated Press) “Paralyzed.” It follows the recent announcement of all-new European tour dates for the Blue Electric Light Tour 2025. From February 22 to April 14, Kravitz and his band will make their way across western Europe’s biggest arenas, including OVO Arena Wembley in London, O2 Arena in Prague and La Defense Arena in Paris. See below for full tour routing.

This week, Kravitz performed a special slate of shows in residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Next, he will cap off the year with the Blue Electric Light Tour 2024 in South America. Tickets for all upcoming Lenny Kravitz Blue Electric Light Tour can be found at lennykravitz.com.

Both the “Honey” music video release and Blue Electric Light Tour continues what Billboard calls the “Lennaissance,” a period of worldwide success for Kravitz, who released his critically-acclaimed 12th studio album Blue Electric Light in May. The Associated Press described the project as “glorious… the rocker’s best stuff in years,” while NPR called it a “kaleidoscope of soaring rock, psychedelic funk, gentle soul and more.” Also this year, Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, the “Best Rock Award” at the 2024 Video Music Awards and the CFDA’s “Fashion Icon Award.” In June, Kravitz took Europe by storm on his Blue Electric Light Tour 2024, featuring can’t-miss live performances of favorites off Blue Electric Light as well as Kravitz classics from his decades-spanning oeuvre.

UPCOMING LENNY KRAVITZ BLUE ELECTRIC LIGHT TOUR SHOWS

Sat, November 23| Allianz Parque | São Paulo, Brazil

Wed, November 27| Movistar Arena | Buenos Aires, Argentina

Thu, November 28| Movistar Arena | Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sun, December 1| Tribuna Olimpica Estadio Centenario | Montevideo, Uruguay

Wed, December 4| Movistar Arena | Santiago, Chile

Thu, December 5| Movistar Arena | Santiago, Chile

Sun, December 8| Arena 1 | Lima, Peru

Wed, December 11| Coliseo Medplus | Bogotá, Colombia

Sat, December 14| Palacio de los Deportes | Mexico City, CDMX

Sat, February 22 | France, Lyon | LDLC Arena

Mon, February 24 | France, Nantes | Zenith Metropole

Fri, February 28 | UK, London | OVO Arena Wembley

Tue, March 4 | France, Amneville | Galaxie

Thu, March 6 | Switzerland, Zurich | Hallenstadion

Fri, March 7 | Germany, Munich | Olympiahalle

Sun, March 9 | Austria, Vienna | Wiener Stadthalle

Wed, March 12 | Czech Republic, Prague | O2 Arena

Fri, March 14 | Germany, Berlin | Uber Arena

Sun, March 16 | Germany, Dusseldorf | PSD Dome

Mon, March 17 | Germany, Mannheim | SAP Arena

Thu, March 20 | Germany, Hanover | ZAG Arena

Sat, March 22 | Denmark, Copenhagen | Royal Arena

Mon, March 24 | The Netherlands, Amsterdam | Ziggo Dome

Wed, March 26 | Belgium, Antwerp | Sportpaleis

Sat, March 29 | France, Paris | La Defense Arena

Mon, March 31 | Italy, Bologna | Unipol Arena

Tue, April 1 | Italy, Milan | Mediolanum Forum

Thu, April 3 | France, Marseille | Le Dome

Fri, April 4 | France, Nice, Palais Nikaia

Sun, April 6 | Spain, Madrid | Wizink Arena

Tue, April 8 | Portugal, Lisbon | Altice Arena

Thu, April 10 | Spain, La Coruna | O Gozo

Sat, April 12 | Spain, Pamplona | Navarra Arena

Mon, April 14 | France, Bordeaux | Arkea Arena

ABOUT LENNY KRAVITZ

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Reveling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, the writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY® Awards.

In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic “Road To Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin. The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film’s end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song - Motion Picture”, a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song,” and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film” for the soul-stirring anthem.

In addition to his twelve albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. In 2022, he launched his own ultra-premium spirits brand, Nocheluna Sotol—a distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography. His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, also landed him on The New York Times’ Best Sellers List. Kravitz currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty’s Y cologne and is the global ambassador for luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multidimensional artist has also segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger

