Video: Laufey's 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition' Out Now; Watch 'Bored' Visualizer

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, the new release from GRAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey, is now available worldwide via AWAL.

The expanded edition features four brand-new original songs that Laufey wrote in the wake of finishing her 2023 critically celebrated album Bewitched, including “Goddess” and new single “Bored."

Additionally, Laufey recently starred in a short film for “Goddess,” directed by Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-nominated and Spirit Award-winning director Celine Song (Past Lives). The picture also features Will Gao (Netflix’s “Heartstopper” and Wasia Project), and was shot in Brooklyn, NY on 35mm film. You can find the film HERE.

The Goddess Edition is also available on vinyl, cassette, and CD. The expanded package includes dark blue vinyl, an updated booklet, and a custom board game. Exclusive editions are available at Urban Outfitters with transparent green vinyl and Barnes & Noble with a poster and light blue vinyl.

Laufey is currently in the midst of the North American leg of her entirely sold-out “Bewitched: The Goddess Tour,” with further stops to come at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Anthem in Washington DC, as well as a highly anticipated sold-out performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with the LA Philharmonic in August. See below for full tour routing.

As part of “The Goddess Tour,” Laufey is teaming up with the non-profit Little Free Library to launch the “Little Laufey Library,” a Laufey Book Club branded book-exchange box. Concert-goers will have the chance to visit one of three Little Laufey Libraries at every show and swap books with one another. Additionally, Laufey is partnering with independent bookstores in multiple cities along the tour to create Laufey Book Club pop-ups. Laufey’s favorite books will be available for purchase both in-store and at select shows. Visit https://www.laufeymusic.com/book-club for more information.

2023 was a standout year for Laufey. Bewitched was the biggest debut for a jazz album on Spotify in history. It debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Album Charts, as well as #23 on the Billboard 200, #1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart, and #1 on Current Traditional Jazz Albums Chart. The album’s hit single “From The Start” is now RIAA-certified Platinum. In February, Laufey won the 2024 GRAMMY® for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.”

Los Angeles-based Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, Laufey released her debut single “Street by Street,” which went on to top the Icelandic radio charts. In 2022, she released her debut full-length, Everything I Know About Love, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart. The album featured the RIAA-certified Gold singles “Valentine,” which peaked at #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart, and “Let You Break My Heart Again.” Today, she has over 2 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.

LAUFEY LIVE

April 26—Washington, DC—The Anthem† SOLD OUT

April 28—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre† SOLD OUT

April 30—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall† SOLD OUT

May 1—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall† SOLD OUT

May 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall† SOLD OUT

May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall† SOLD OUT

May 7—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre† SOLD OUT

May 8—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre† SOLD OUT

May 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met† SOLD OUT

May 16—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall‡ SOLD OUT

May 25—Jakarta, Indonesia—Java Jazz Festival

May 28—Manila, Philippines—PICC Plenary Hall (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra) SOLD OUT

May 29—Manila, Philippines—PICC Plenary Hall (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra) SOLD OUT

June 1—Seoul, South Korea—Seoul Jazz Fest

June 21 —Salt Lake City, UT—Twilight Concert Series (Gallivan Center)

June 23—Williamsburg, VA—Virginia Arts Festival

June 24—Pittsburgh, PA—Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) SOLD OUT

June 25—Pittsburgh PA—Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) SOLD OUT

June 26—Rochester, NY—Rochester International Jazz Festival SOLD OUT

June 28—Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 29—Montreal, QC—Montreal International Jazz Festival (Matinee)

June 29—Montreal, QC—Montreal International Jazz Festival SOLD OUT

June 30—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

July 12—Rotterdam, Netherlands—North Sea Jazz

July 13—Ghent, Belgium—Gent Jazz Festival

July 15—Madrid, Spain—Noches del Botánico

July 16—Barcelona, Spain—56 Voll-Damm Festival de Jazz

July 18—Perugia, Italy—Umbria Jazz

July 20—Gardone Riviera, Italy—Tener-a-mente

July 21—Lucerne, Switzerland—Luzern Live Festival

July 23—Marciac, France—Jazz in Marciac

August 2—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza (with The Chicago Philharmonic)

August 3—Montauk, NY—The Montauk Point Lighthouse

August 4—Newport Jazz Festival—Newport, RI

August 7—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl (with Los Angeles Philharmonic)

August 17-18—Tokyo, Japan—SUMMERSONIC

August 24-25—Bangkok, Thailand—SUMMERSONIC

August 27—Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre

August 29—Hong Kong, China—AsiaWorld-Expo, Hall 10

August 31—Taipei, Taiwan—TICC

September 2—Manila, Philippines—SM Mall of Asia Arena

September 4—Singapore, Singapore—Singapore Expo

September 6—Melbourne, Australia—Palais Theatre

September 7—Melbourne, Australia—Palais Theatre

September 9—Melbourne, Australia—Palais Theatre

September 11—Brisbane, Australia—Concert Hall, QPAC

September 13—Sydney, Australia—Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

September 14—Sydney, Australia—ICC Sydney Theatre

September 17—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

September 18—Denver, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre§

September 21—Portland, OR—Moda Center§

September 28—Columbia, MD—All Things Go Music Festival (with The Kennedy Center Orchestra) SOLD OUT

† with Wasia Project

‡ with Matilda Mann

§ with Mitski

Photo credit: Gemma Warren

