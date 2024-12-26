Video: Kosha Dillz Releases 'Dreidel Dreidel' Song, Preps For Holiday Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kosha Dillz has collaborated with Nigerian producer Ko.Sce for a new holiday banger that is out now.

In advance of NYC's 1st ever Hannukcon, Kosha Dillz, and his friends run from a Crown Heights Bodega after a rough year, and still uplift spirits from the MTA’s 3 Train to Radio City Music Hall to Rockefeller Center celebrating Hanukkah while they tear up NYC with a massive Dreidel during Manhattan’s annual SantaCon with the "Dreidel Dreidel" Video.

This is the first year in a very long time that Hanukkah and Christmas land on the same day; leading to an unusual, but pleasant celebration and collaboration of holidays. According to history, this event has happened 8 times over the last century +, with the last such example happening in 2005. Who knows when the next time it will happen, but this song promises to be a fixture every year at holiday parties.

Kosha’s holiday run is quite different from his usual antics. He comes off joining the Wild N’ Out Love Tour, making appearances at sold out shows in LA, Brooklyn, and New Orleans with Nick Cannon, Justina Valentine, DC Young Fly, YG, Big Freedia, Rick Ross and others.

The “Dreidel Dreidel” Video is a precursor to Kosha Dillz' Hannukcon (NYC"s 1st ever) @ Mercury Lounge in the Lower East Side, which includes a spinning Dreidel spinning tournament, Knishes from Yonah Schimmel, Kosher Sufganiyot from Dough Doughnuts, and a “regifting” suite for all the presents you don’t want, along with a headline show featuring Kosha, Yiddish Rock with Riki Rose and DJ J-Ronin spinning a Jewish rap set alongside Klezmer classics. Word is there will also be interviews with unemployed Jewish Santa Clauses.

KOSHA DILLZ "DREIDEL DREIDEL" Tour Dates

Dec 25 Menorah in the D Detroit, MI

Dec 26 Wellmont Plaza Menorah Lighting Montclair, NJ

Dec 26 NYC"s 1st Ever Hannukcon @ Mercury Lounge New York, NY

Dec 29 Little Shul Philadelphia, PA

Dec 30 New York Stock Exchange Menorah Lighting Wall Street, NY

