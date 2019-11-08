Video: King Princess Performs on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

King Princess made her late night television debut with a performance of "Hit The Back" on CBS', "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" last night. The rising pop star also gave a special performance of her breakout hit, "1950"-watch here.

King Princess' recently released debut album, Cheap Queen is receiving widespread critical acclaim.

Cheap Queen was written and produced in Los Angeles by King Princess and Mike Malchicoff. The album features contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Father John Misty and The Dap-Kings.

Fresh off two sold-out nights at New York's Terminal 5, King Princess is on a North American headline tour which includes stops at DC's 9:30 Club, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and many more. See below for the full list of dates.

Cheap Queen follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 250 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God," which has streamed over 24 million times to date.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way.

KING PRINCESS - CHEAP QUEEN

1. Tough On Myself

2. Useless Phrases

3. Cheap Queen

4. Ain't Together

5. Do You Wanna See Me Crying

6. Homegirl

7. Prophet

8. Isabels Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.

9. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It's Love

Photo credit: Vince Aung





