Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music

The short film arrives as Palmer’s new single, “Standards,” becomes available to stream on all digital service providers worldwide.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Amazon Music announced a new short film, Big Boss, from multitalented actress, singer, and TV personality Keke Palmer, airing exclusively on Amazon Music Unlimited. The short film arrives as Palmer's new single, "Standards," becomes available to stream on all digital service providers worldwide.

Watch Big Boss exclusively on the Amazon Music app here. Stream "Standards" on Amazon Music here.

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.

Big Boss is the latest piece of content released on Amazon Music throughout its celebration of Women's History Month, including new curated playlists dedicated to communities of women, such as "Written By" and "Produced By," which highlight the songwriters and producers behind the music.

Earlier this month, Amazon Music also released an original song with Grammy-nominated producer Honey Dijon titled "Do You Feel The Same?" featuring Cor.Ece-a bonus track from her sophomore album, Black Girl Magic. Women storytellers can also #ShareTheAux with other creators on Amp, the live radio app from Amazon, and share their stories in support of each other's truths, passions, and experiences as women.

The Amazon Music channel on Twitch has also hosted discussions on the Women in Music - Group Thread series, a weekly livestreamed conversation between a panel of artists, creators, industry players, and entrepreneurs who have broken industry barriers. Hosted by Amber Wallin, recent episodes have featured interviews with artists and music executives including Nelccia, Brandee Younger, Baroline Diaz and Kianna Styles. Listeners can tune into the series' final episode, streaming Monday, March 27, at 6:00 p.m. PDT/9:00 p.m. EDT via Twitch here.

Customers can also check out the Amazon Music "Women in Music" page, highlighting top performers, songwriters, and new groundbreaking artists across female-centric playlists. Fans of Keke can also tune in weekly to Baby, This is Keke Palmer, the latest podcast launched on Amazon Music, discussing current topics in pop culture and more.

ABOUT KEKE PALMER

Keke Palmer is an Emmy award-winning actress, musical artist, host, producer, author, and passionate voice of the millennial generation. She was honored with a 2021 Primetime Emmy award for her portrayal of the five Taylor family members in her own series, Turnt Up with the Taylors, based on the original characters who rose to popularity on her social media.

Palmer rose to prominence through her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee at age 12, starring opposite Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, and has gone on to star in over 25 films and 30 TV shows, including Jordan Peele's Nope, which was released to massive critical and popular acclaim. Most recently, she launched her own digital network, KeyTV, dedicated to spotlighting a new generation of diverse creators and democratizing the entertainment industry.




Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
