Video: Jesse Malin Shares Video For 'The Fine Art Of Self-Destruction'

Jesse Malin is sharing a new video for the title song from The Fine Art of Self Destruction. Filmed in March 2023 with director Dave Stekert, this new version of “The Fine Art of Self Destruction (Lonely Process)” is from the expanded, remastered 20th anniversary reissue of Malin's debut, out now.

The 20th anniversary edition of Fine Art pairs the original album with a bonus LP of each song, reimagined and re-recorded with Malin's longtime band.

Since May 2023, Jesse Malin has been in treatment from a rare spinal cord stroke and is currently unable to walk.

To help with Jesse's medical and living expenses, the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has partnered with Joey Ramone's estate for a special auction from his collection of clothes and memorbilia, donated by Joey's brother, Mickey Leigh. The auction begins December 7, and more information can be found here.

Jesse Malin and Sweet Relief have added new merchandise, with all proceeds benefiting Malin's recovery.

Watch the new music video here:

Credit: Brian Berson