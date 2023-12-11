Video: Jesse Malin Shares Video For 'The Fine Art Of Self-Destruction'

The 20th anniversary edition of Fine Art pairs the original album with a bonus LP of each song, reimagined and re-recorded with Malin's longtime band.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Jesse Malin is sharing a new video for the title song from The Fine Art of Self Destruction. Filmed in March 2023 with director Dave Stekert, this new version of “The Fine Art of Self Destruction (Lonely Process)” is from the expanded, remastered 20th anniversary reissue of Malin's debut, out now. 

The 20th anniversary edition of Fine Art pairs the original album with a bonus LP of each song, reimagined and re-recorded with Malin's longtime band.

Since May 2023, Jesse Malin has been in treatment from a rare spinal cord stroke and is currently unable to walk.  

To help with Jesse's medical and living expenses, the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has partnered with Joey Ramone's estate for a special auction from his collection of clothes and memorbilia, donated by Joey's brother, Mickey Leigh.  The auction begins December 7, and more information can be found here.    

Jesse Malin and Sweet Relief have added new merchandise, with all proceeds benefiting Malin's recovery.

Watch the new music video here:

Credit:  Brian Berson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Legendary Rockers Tesla Returning to House of Blues Las Vegas in 2024 Photo
Legendary Rockers Tesla Returning to House of Blues Las Vegas in 2024

During this exclusive five-day run of shows, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Hang Tough” and “Edison's Medicine,” as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

2
Taylor Swift Nominated For Golden Globe; Look Back on Her Past Nominations Photo
Taylor Swift Nominated For Golden Globe; Look Back on Her Past Nominations

Taylor Swift received her fifth Golden Globes nomination this morning for The Eras Tour movie. This is one of the two new categories at this year's awards. Ahead of this year's awards, take a look back at Swift's four other Golden Globes nominations and listen to the songs she was nominated for, incudling for Cats, Hunger Games, and more!

3
Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra Issue Discordia Album in March Photo
Jeremy Rose & The Earshift Orchestra Issue 'Discordia' Album in March

Deriving its name from the Latin term 'Vera Discordia,' meaning 'discordant truths,' the album illuminates the paradoxes of our information era. It explores the dangerous implications of misinformation, exacerbated by the burgeoning capabilities of AI technology, as well as the relentless human pursuit of truth.

4
Karol G Announces Mañana Será Bonito European Arena and Stadium Tour Photo
Karol G Announces 'Mañana Será Bonito' European Arena and Stadium Tour

Karol G announces her Mañana Será Bonito European Arena and Stadium Tour. The 10-date stretch across nine countries will kick off at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, making stops in Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Milan, Antwerp, Berlin, and Lisbon, closing the tour at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING