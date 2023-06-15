Video: Jeremie Albino Releases Rollicking Live Performance of 'Angeline'

The track is from his critically acclaimed sophomore album.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

On the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Tears You Hide, buzzy Americana artist-to-watch Jeremie Albino has launched another high-octane live performance video with his band, The Rosehall Band, for new single “Angeline.” 

Americana Highways called “Angeline” a “perfectly rollicking rocker that tells me some people still get it,” and No Depression called the album “perfection,” and “one of the best releases to come out this year.”

The video, shot and directed by longtime creative partner and collaborator Mark Klassen, transports viewers back in time to the historic Owl’s Club in Toronto. The old legion hall, frozen in time, serves as the ultimate backdrop and perfectly pairs Jeremie’s soulful golden sound with the memories painted on the walls. The video joins a soaring performance of “You I’m Waiting On” released earlier this spring, and a full short film will roll out in the coming weeks – stay tuned!

Albino recently announced a Fall U.S. Headline Tour, and the series of dates kicks off October 10 in Boston and will make stops in New York City, DC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta and more (full routing can be found below)! Tickets are on-sale now. He’ll also play two sold out shows in his hometown of Toronto at The Drake this November, with a third show just added by popular demand.

Recorded entirely live off the floor, Tears You Hide is a catalog of feelings from time-passed that serves up an ode to family, resilience, and the road ahead. The deeply personal nature traverses Albino’s development as an artist and captivating songwriter.

The artist found support from the team instrumental in the production of his earlier work - The Rosehall Band, his original backing band, and Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes), who co-produced his critically acclaimed debut full length. The importance of working with a supportive and collaborative community is something that he knows the value of not only in his music but also from his days working as a farmer in Prince Edward County.

Jeremie Albino’s grainy ballads are inflected with a joyous tenor that has found him a distinct space in the world of Americana, folk, blues, and country. Re-imagining the image of the lonesome wanderer, his music is rooted in the instant when everyone in a room experiences the same moment in a multitude of different ways—embodying solitude and connection all at once. Starting out playing late night gig slots, the rising artist’s rigor has landed him a blossoming touring career.

Garnering attention from the community and press alike, he’s heralded as “a true resurgence of the most authentic blues brought to life through the eyes of a modern and young, but old-soul artist” (American Songwriter) and “the next in line of emotive band leaders that project soul and directness atop a head turning sound” (Glide Magazine).

With his critically acclaimed debut album, Hard Time (2019), Albino was a supporting act for JD McPherson and then St. Paul & The Broken Bones on his first round of US tours. In 2020, he accompanied Shovels & Rope on tour through the UK and Europe, later collaborating with Michael Trent who produced Albino’s EP, Past Dawn (2022).

He’s also performed alongside contemporary country trail-blazers Orville Peck and Cat Clyde. The nomadic lifestyle suits him and reverberates on stage … strumming with abandon alongside an erupting vocal chorus, his magnetic spirit landed him as one of the best performers at AmericanaFest by Billboard, and he’s just getting started.

For more information, please visit www.jeremiealbinomusic.com

Fall U.S. Tour Dates:

September 22 – Memphis, TN @ Overton Park Shell

October 10 – Boston, MA @ Red Room at 939 Cafe

October 11 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 13 – Freehold, NJ @ Concerts In The Studio

October 14 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center (Millennium Stage Series)

October 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

October 17 – Greensboro, NC @ The Flat Iron

October 19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement

October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar

October 22 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

October 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

October 25 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

October 26 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE

October 27 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

Canadian Dates:

July 8 – Richards Landing, ON @ St. Joseph Township Centennial Grounds

July 21 – Canso, NS @ Stan Rogers Folk Festival

August 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Fest

November 23 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake *SOLD OUT*

November 24 – Toronto, ON @The Drake *SOLD OUT*

November 25 – Toronto, ON @The Drake *third show added due to popular demand*




