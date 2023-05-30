Video: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning America

“On The Boat Again" is spinning on Country radio airwaves nationwide now, with 66 first week stations.

Turning up the heat just in time for the start of summer 2023, Big Loud Records' beach king Jake Owen kicked off the season yesterday on ABC's Good Morning America with a performance of new single “On The Boat Again.”

After a round of pickleball in Times Square with professional players Parris Todd, Alix Truong and twin brothers Hunter and Yates Johnson and a quick chat with hosts Linsey Davis and Mary Bruce, Owen brought his signature honeyed vocal to the sunshine-infused mid-tempo.

A boat-ready interpolation of Willie Nelson's classic “On the Road Again,” the perfectly themed lead from his upcoming seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, “works well, as both a tribute to Nelson and an addition to your body-of-water playlist” (Rolling Stone). 

Last night, Owen took a quick trip to New York's closest beach to play a packed-out rooftop pop up at Queens' The Rockaway Hotel, treating fans to a set filled to the brim with chart-toppers, Loose Cannon preview tracks, fan-favorite deep cuts and more. 

Watch the new performance here:

CATCH JAKE OWEN ON TOUR THIS SUMMER

June 3 – Fort Payne, Ala. – June Jam
June 9 – Clinton, Iowa – Tailgates N' Tallboys
June 10 – Council Bluffs, Iowa – Harrah's Stir Cove
June 16 – Boise, Idaho – Jacksons Country Stomp
June 23 – Pala, Calif. – Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa Resort
June 24 – Morgan Hill, Calif. – Boots & Brews Country Music Festival
June 25 – Napa, Calif. – Silverado Resort
July 7 – Prince Edward Island, Can. – Cavendish Beach Events Centre
July 20 – Raleigh, N.C. – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 21 – Danville, Va. – Carrington Pavilion
July 22 – Outer Banks, N.C. – Roanoke Island Festival Park
July 28 – Chicago, Ill. – White Sox Postgame Concert
July 29 – Kansas City, Mo. – Royals Country Music Night
Aug. 3 – Little Valley, N.Y. – Cattaraugus County Fair
Aug. 5 – Leamington, Ont. – Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – Verona, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino
Aug. 11 – Arcadia, Wis. – Ashley Center for the Arts
Aug. 13 – West Chester Township, Ohio – Voices of America Country Music Festival
Aug. 17 – Delaware, Ont. – Rock the Park: Delaware Nights
Aug. 18 – Montreal, Ont. – Lasso Festival
Aug. 19 – Rutland, Vt. – Vermont State Fairgrounds
Sept. 1 – Hyannis, Mass. – Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept. 2 – Cohasset, Mass. – South Shore Music Circus
Sept. 8 – Allegan, Mich. – Allegan County Fair
Sept. 15 – Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sanford Pentagon



