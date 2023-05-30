Video: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning America

Turning up the heat just in time for the start of summer 2023, Big Loud Records' beach king Jake Owen kicked off the season yesterday on ABC's Good Morning America with a performance of new single “On The Boat Again.”

After a round of pickleball in Times Square with professional players Parris Todd, Alix Truong and twin brothers Hunter and Yates Johnson and a quick chat with hosts Linsey Davis and Mary Bruce, Owen brought his signature honeyed vocal to the sunshine-infused mid-tempo.

A boat-ready interpolation of Willie Nelson's classic “On the Road Again,” the perfectly themed lead from his upcoming seventh studio album, Loose Cannon, “works well, as both a tribute to Nelson and an addition to your body-of-water playlist” (Rolling Stone).

“On The Boat Again" is spinning on Country radio airwaves nationwide now, with 66 first week stations.

Last night, Owen took a quick trip to New York's closest beach to play a packed-out rooftop pop up at Queens' The Rockaway Hotel, treating fans to a set filled to the brim with chart-toppers, Loose Cannon preview tracks, fan-favorite deep cuts and more.

Watch the new performance here:

CATCH JAKE OWEN ON TOUR THIS SUMMER

June 3 – Fort Payne, Ala. – June Jam

June 9 – Clinton, Iowa – Tailgates N' Tallboys

June 10 – Council Bluffs, Iowa – Harrah's Stir Cove

June 16 – Boise, Idaho – Jacksons Country Stomp

June 23 – Pala, Calif. – Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa Resort

June 24 – Morgan Hill, Calif. – Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

June 25 – Napa, Calif. – Silverado Resort

July 7 – Prince Edward Island, Can. – Cavendish Beach Events Centre

July 20 – Raleigh, N.C. – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 21 – Danville, Va. – Carrington Pavilion

July 22 – Outer Banks, N.C. – Roanoke Island Festival Park

July 28 – Chicago, Ill. – White Sox Postgame Concert

July 29 – Kansas City, Mo. – Royals Country Music Night

Aug. 3 – Little Valley, N.Y. – Cattaraugus County Fair

Aug. 5 – Leamington, Ont. – Seacliff Park Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Verona, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino

Aug. 11 – Arcadia, Wis. – Ashley Center for the Arts

Aug. 13 – West Chester Township, Ohio – Voices of America Country Music Festival

Aug. 17 – Delaware, Ont. – Rock the Park: Delaware Nights

Aug. 18 – Montreal, Ont. – Lasso Festival

Aug. 19 – Rutland, Vt. – Vermont State Fairgrounds

Sept. 1 – Hyannis, Mass. – Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 2 – Cohasset, Mass. – South Shore Music Circus

Sept. 8 – Allegan, Mich. – Allegan County Fair

Sept. 15 – Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sanford Pentagon