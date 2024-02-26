Video: Homeboy Sandman Drops Verse Over Trevor Jones' Promentory On '$'

Revered lyricist Homeboy Sandman shares a creative new visual for a song titled “$.” Against Trevor Jones' cinematic backdrop, the rapper delivers a compelling and introspective verse, filled with impactful couplets. He delves into the complexities and consequences of idolizing money, all set to a thought-provoking musical atmosphere. The “$” video is by Nathan Dufour Oglesby AKA Nathanology, watch it here.

Homeboy Sandman Sandman explains the inspiration behind the track: “It's about artists not focusing on their art because they feel like they have to work jobs they can't stand. And amazing artists who make beautiful magic feeling like it somehow isn't successful if it doesn't translate into money. Basically the song is about all the sadness and despair that comes from people worshipping money instead of God.”

The veteran emcee is fresh off the release of his “Real Good” single, which was hailed by HotNewHipHop as, “a superb display of rhyme scheme adherence and creative follow-ups with internal rhymes, all while sticking to his artistically pure and un-compromised lyrical stance.” Homeboy Sandman will be releasing two new albums, Rich II and Rich III, which the rap veteran teased in his most recent video single “The Riches.” Along with the “$,” Homeboy Sandman announces upcoming tour dates in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and more, tickets available here.

With a plethora of new music and shows coming this year, connect with Homeboy Sandman via Patreon to stay up-to-date.

3/27 - Winter Park, FL

3/29 - Tampa, FL

3/30 - Jacksonville, FL

4/13 - Austin, TX