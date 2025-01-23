Video: Hannah Wicklund Releases New Single 'Witness (Live At The Troubadour)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Widely acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and artistic visionary Hannah Wicklund has released her new single ‘Witness’ taken from her forthcoming album Live At The Troubadour out March 7th via Strawberry Moon Records available to pre-order now here.

Live At The Troubadour was recorded at her March 2024 performance at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles as part of her Hell In The Hallway world tour. The album captures the entire concert performed with her full band featuring her hits and fan favorites from across her two hugely praised albums Hannah Wicklund and the Steppin Stones (2018) and The Prize (2024).

‘Witness’ is an empowering anthem taken from The Prize and is a deeply personal song about claiming heartbreak, embracing it and using that to heal through some of the toughest times in life. However personal, it has also proved a firm fan favourite as demonstrated at the Troubadour show receiving a rapturous response from the capacity crowd who sing along word for word.

Regarding ‘Witness’ Hannah says, “Getting into your first relationship as a strong, driven, and young woman, it’s very difficult to experience someone dim your light, but even harder to recognise it. Insecurities within young people play out in terrifying ways, and it’s very hard to not absorb other people’s darkness. ‘Witness’ was the awareness I found in myself that it is not my responsibility to save anyone.”

Following the Hell In The Hallway world tour which saw Hannah perform sold out shows throughout North America, the UK and Europe, Hannah continued to carve an impressive live path in 2024 and played to capacity arenas across North America in support of Deep Purple. Hannah Wicklund has more live dates for 2025 to be announced soon.

