Video: Faye Webster Shares Tiny Desk Concert; 2025 Tour Kicks Off in February

Faye Webster has shared an NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring songs from her albums Underdressed at the Symphony, I Know I’m Funny haha and Atlanta Millionaires Club. For this special performance, Webster arranged some of her most beloved songs with her 5-piece band and a string quartet, reuniting with musicians who also contributed to her orchestral EP Car Therapy Sessions.

Webster’s Underdressed at the Symphony was released last year to wide critical praise and fan addulation. The album landed on year-end lists at Rolling Stone, Vulture, Consequence, The AV Club, SPIN, UPROXX and more.

Webster is about to embark on a 2025 North American tour that includes some of her biggest headlining shows to date, including shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York, 2 nights at The Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto and 2 nights at The Salt Shed in Chicago. Tickets are available now at fayewebster.com

Tour Dates

2/18 - Oklahoma City, OH @ The Criterion - SOLD OUT

2/19 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - SOLD OUT

2/21 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall - SOLD OUT

2/23 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall - SOLD OUT

2/25 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall - SOLD OUT

2/26 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - SOLD OUT

2/28 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre - SOLD OUT

3/01 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS - SOLD OUT

3/03 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - SOLD OUT

3/04 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

3/06 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! - SOLD OUT

3/07 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre - SOLD OUT

3/08 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Theatre - SOLD OUT

3/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

3/11 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

3/12 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

3/15 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

6/23 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

6/24 - Paris, France @ La Cigale

6/26 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

6/28-7/05 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

6/29 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

7/01 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

7/02 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

7/06 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Photo Credit: Estefania Mitre

