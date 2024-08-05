Video: Ece Era Releases Single on Artificiality & Expectations of Femininity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Turkish-based electronic musician Ece Era (pronounced “edge-uh air-uh”) has released her new single “You Know What Goes Down” via 2MR. Throughout its throbbing pulses of techno and synth-like vocals, the single and accompanying self-directed video offers an unpretentious, unfiltered glimpse into Ece Era’s psyche. The single explores themes of societal expectations placed on women, the artificiality of femininity, and the internal conflict women experience between their natural selves and the roles they are expected to play.

Of the video, Ece Era says, “In everyday life, how much of our behavior reflects our authentic self, and how much is dictated by the history of the world and societal conditioning? I wanted to make a music video that’s simply an ode to saying ‘no.’”

Istanbul > NYC > Belgium, Ece Eryavuz has persistently been on a mission to explore her creative and philosophical interests. Her music is rooted in a notion of sincerity. It’s deeply personal and representative of one small step on her journey to liberating herself from the identity that was formalised in her youth.

Now based in Brussels, Ece has found music to be a trusted channel through which free and unbound expression is possible. The blank sonic canvas offered by her musical endeavours allows for emotional articulation and reinvention of her identity. Making music can be spontaneous and unstructured, little planning is needed, which gives way to freedom of expression. Developing a penchant for making music, as well as filmmaking, Ece found the two avenues gave contrasting, yet equally beneficial, opportunities to embrace her creative side. Filmmaking is a more rigid process, with the necessity for a team, planning and scheduling, while music could be an uncomplicated solo endeavour. Through her solo work she is able to channel her “feral child” - a term she uses to describe a part of her that was left unsupervised as a youngster. This feral child has inspired the next phase of her musical expression.

This Fall sees the release of her first full-length album, which follows her timeless 2022 debut EP, War On Innocence and latest single and video, “Let Go” released earlier this year. Stay tuned for more.

Photo credit: Loic Meulenberg

Comments