Video: Dryboy Unveils New 'Blood On The Floor' Music Video

Keep a close eye on Dryboy as he readies his eagerly awaited project due for release in 2024.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Rostrum Records’ emerging star Dryboy is back with the music video for his thrilling new song “Blood On The Floor.” Drawing inspiration from the aftermath of a six-year relationship, Dryboy turns heartache into artistry, pouring raw emotion into every note. Watch the official music video below.

Dryboy on the inspiration behind the song:

“While writing this song I felt pain, betrayal and the overwhelming feeling of never getting to speak to that person you love again. We all want to get that closure and we all want to send that last message but we never do it. This is my last message.”

On "Blood On The Floor," Dryboy encapsulates the unfiltered essence of his experience, transforming personal pain into a sonic journey that resonates with listeners on a profound level. The invigorating pop-punk track showcases his poignant songwriting and powerful melodic ability. 

Dryboy, an artist hailing from Chicago and now based in LA, has carved a niche for himself in the music scene by weaving a captivating, enigmatic sound infused with elements of Pop, Rock, and Alternative Hip-Hop. The fast-rising talent first hit the scene with his hit single “Summer Nights'' featuring Clever, which has now amassed over 9 million streams on Spotify. 

With an impressive track record that includes opening for prominent artists such as Lil Durk, YBN Nahmir, G Herbo, and Calboy, Dryboy's star is on the ascent. His writing and recording style are rapidly evolving, promising a tantalizing EP set to debut in the upcoming year. 

Keep a close eye on Dryboy as he readies his eagerly awaited project due for release in 2024.



Video: Dryboy Unveils New 'Blood On The Floor' Music Video
From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Max Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second SeasonMax Renews ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE For A Second Season
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional SeasonsLAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Renewed For Three Additional Seasons
Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New SongsSecond WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs
Cher to Perform at Jingle Ball in New York City at Madison Square GardenCher to Perform at Jingle Ball in New York City at Madison Square Garden

