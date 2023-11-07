Video: Corey Gulkin Shares 'Thirty-One Performance Video

Corey Gulkin presents a beautiful one-take performance video of “Thirty-One”, taken from their new album Half Moon. Featuring Leah Dolgoy on autoharp, the video was captured by Phil Creamer (Here On Out) on a sunny fall day in Montreal.

Speaking on the track Gulkin says, "When I turned 31, it was the first time that I felt calm on my birthday. It was not a milestone weighed down by heavy societal expectations around career success and finances. It was a relief to forget how old I was even turning that day - I zoomed out far enough that the vastness of time and space made those everyday pressures seem so insignificant. I wrote this song as a reminder to myself of what is most important to me- friendships, chosen family and community care, admiring the maple trees outside my window, continuing along on my journey of self-expression and letting go of ideals of perfection."

Gulkin's Half Moon delves into the emotions that most of us tend to hide from: competitiveness, angsty love, icky embarrassment–dancing on the edge between euphoria and disaster. For all Half Moon's sparkling turmoil, penultimate track “Thirty-One” finds them hinting at hard-won peace: “I'm not hurtling towards anything/For the first time.”

Half Moon follow's Corey's 2018 full-length All The Things I'll Forget, which chronicled an abusive relationship with nuanced insight, provided an artistic release that allowed them to approach their next project with a renewed sense of possibility.

Emerging from the world of folk music, Corey drew attention early in their career as the 2013 laureate of the John Lennon Songwriting Grand Prize. Their 2016 EP The Wharf was nominated for a GAMIQ award for Folk EP of the Year, and they've consistently landed in the top 5 of CultMTL's fan-voted list for Best Montreal Singer-Songwriter. Across 250+ live shows, Corey has shared stages with artists like Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, and Marissa Nadler.

Half Moon is out now. Lisen to the new session here:

Photo Credit: Stacy Lee