Video: Corey Gulkin Shares 'Thirty-One Performance Video

The one-take performance video was a song taken from their new album Half Moon.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Video: Corey Gulkin Shares 'Thirty-One Performance Video

Corey Gulkin presents a beautiful one-take performance video of “Thirty-One”, taken from their new album Half Moon. Featuring Leah Dolgoy on autoharp, the video was captured by Phil Creamer (Here On Out) on a sunny fall day in Montreal.

Speaking on the track Gulkin says, "When I turned 31, it was the first time that I felt calm on my birthday. It was not a milestone weighed down by heavy societal expectations around career success and finances. It was a relief to forget how old I was even turning that day - I zoomed out far enough that the vastness of time and space made those everyday pressures seem so insignificant. I wrote this song as a reminder to myself of what is most important to me- friendships, chosen family and community care, admiring the maple trees outside my window, continuing along on my journey of self-expression and letting go of ideals of perfection."

Gulkin's Half Moon delves into the emotions that most of us tend to hide from: competitiveness, angsty love, icky embarrassment–dancing on the edge between euphoria and disaster. For all Half Moon's sparkling turmoil, penultimate track “Thirty-One” finds them hinting at hard-won peace: “I'm not hurtling towards anything/For the first time.”

Half Moon follow's Corey's 2018 full-length All The Things I'll Forget, which chronicled an abusive relationship with nuanced insight, provided an artistic release that allowed them to approach their next project with a renewed sense of possibility.

Emerging from the world of folk music, Corey drew attention early in their career as the 2013 laureate of the John Lennon Songwriting Grand Prize. Their 2016 EP The Wharf was nominated for a GAMIQ award for Folk EP of the Year, and they've consistently landed in the top 5 of CultMTL's fan-voted list for Best Montreal Singer-Songwriter. Across 250+ live shows, Corey has shared stages with artists like Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, and Marissa Nadler.

Half Moon is out now. Lisen to the new session here:

Photo Credit: Stacy Lee



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mawzy Presents Long View Single Photo
Mawzy Presents 'Long View' Single

Mawzy presents “Long Vew”.  The musical project of Newfoundland born/Toronto based artist Matt Cooke, Mawzy is a departure from Cooke's folkier roots which saw him nominated for MusicNL and ECMA awards. “Long View” was produced by Thom D'Arcy and mixed by Jesse Turnbull.

2
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single Death Grip Photo
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single 'Death Grip'

The Ghost Inside shares emotionally charged single and music video 'Death Grip' in their latest release. Featuring heavy riffage and unforgiving drum patterns backed by haunting industrial sonics, “Death Grip” features compelling, emotionally charged lyrics as lead singer Jonathan Vigil squares off with his own mortality and comes out victorious.

3
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & Photo
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & More

In The Q Records, along with the Women of Rock Oral History Project proudly announce the release of a new benefit album, The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull featuring 19 cover songs from artists including Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks and more!

4
Brother Bird Releases Something Better & Announces Another Year Album Photo
Brother Bird Releases 'Something Better' & Announces 'Another Year' Album

brother bird has released their new single 'something better' and announced their upcoming album due on March 8. Stay tuned for more updates from brother bird. Confessional, with a touch of satire and a drizzle of dissatisfaction, 'something better' was written from deep and desolate despair and this song transmuted her feelings into creativity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
THE LION KING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING