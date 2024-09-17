Video: Circle The Earth Releases Official Music Video for 'Stuck In The Middle'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Female-fronted, multicultural band Circle The Earth, who stretch the boundaries of rock with funk swagger, jazz fluidity, and pop universality, has released the official music video for their newest single “Stuck In The Middle.” The video is directed by Henry Lipatov (Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Eminem, Fall Out Boy). “Stuck In The Middle,” written by Circle The Earth guitarist Kazuki Tokaji along with Gerina Di Marco and Adrian Jones and produced by Erik Ron (Staind, Godsmack, Bush), illuminates the diverse group’s versality. Over a slick beat spiked with a loose riff, new front woman Aviva Scott holds nothing back in the powerful chorus: “Between me and you and I, I’m stuck in the middle.”

“‘Stuck In The Middle’ is about having multiple options on life’s path; each option associated with tremendously different learning experiences, however all of them eventually leading the soul back home,” shares the band.

“Stuck In The Middle” follows Circle The Earth’s recent pop rock single “Numb,” which officially introduced Aviva and her impressive vocals and unique style into the fold. On the track, electric guitars rip, cymbals clash, and Aviva processes the rollercoaster of a toxic relationship aloud. The palpable momentum culminates on a disarmingly chantable chorus: “When I’m numb, I feel everything.” PRESS HERE to listen to “Numb” and watch the official music video.

Channeling the boundary-breaking energy that only music can bring to the world, Circle The Earth quite literally represents three continents and four countries. Founded in 2018 by bassist Michael McBay, the Los Angeles-based quintet notably features Japanese guitarist Kazuki Tokaji, Brazilian drummer Sandro Feliciano, Taiwanese keyboardist Sandy Chao Wang, and vocal dynamo and native Angeleno Aviva Scott.

By subverting any and all expectations, Circle The Earth crash landed as a phenomenon with their debut in 2020. The group gained traction with the singles “Dead,” “Diamonds,” and “Sweetest Pain,” paving the way for their 2023 EP Hey Goodbye, mostly produced by Ethan Kaufman (Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera, DOROTHY). Beyond piling up millions of streams, they have garnered acclaim from Music Connection, mxdwn, BET, The Rockpit, New Noise Magazine, and more. In 2024, Circle The Earth released the single “Maniac On Mute” and formally welcomed Aviva onto the mic at the suggestion of legendary songwriter Diane Warren. Ultimately, Circle The Earth aims to create beautiful and powerful rock music with integrity and an underlying positive message. The group’s cultural diversity is a true message of inclusion, showing the world how those from different places can come together for the greater good and a rockin’ good time.

Where Circle The Earth truly shines brightest is on the stage. The five-piece has emerged as the rare force of nature equally comfortable on a bill performing alongside Oingo Boingo, Drake Bell, or Smokey Robinson. Their dynamic performances are highlighted by Sandro’s vigorous drumming, Kazuki’s guitar virtuosity, Michael’s onstage bass energy, and Sandy’s melodic and powerful keys, which lay the foundation for Aviva’s emotional vocal delivery and captivating stage presence. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates in Southern California.

CIRCLE THE EARTH TOUR DATES

Friday, October 25 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

Saturday, November 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ Stages

Friday, November 22 – Montclair, CA @ The Canyon

Photo credit: Chris Swainston

