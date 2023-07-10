Video: Chromeo Unveil Video For New Song '(I Don't Need A) New Girl'

The group has tour dates listed through October.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 4 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia

Chromeo unveil the surreal and kinetic video for “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”—watch it below.

Directed by Spencer Ford (Troye Sivan, JAWNY) and produced by Weston Freas (BROCKHAMPTON, Kevin Abstract), the video finds Chromeo’s Dave 1 and P-Thugg in their sweet spot: prowling amongst cars, legs and keyboards.

“(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” concludes a cohesive trilogy of singles: “Replacements,” which was hailed as “a nod back to the heyday of indie sleaze,” that is “sure to make you dance” by Consequence and features the era-defining artist La Roux, who made a surprise appearance during Chromeo’s Coachella sets to debut the track; and “Words With You,” which Stereogum calls their “favorite thing the Canadian synth-funk duo has ever done” and is currently featured in an international Taco Bell ad campaign.  

In celebration of the new music, the band will embark on the FUNK YOURSELF tour this fall, their first headline run in over four years, with dates at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, two nights at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall, Austin City Limits and Portola festivals, a massive co-headline Los Angeles play with Purple Disco Machine and more.

The dates come on the heels of Chromeo’s triumphant fifth appearance at Coachella, of which Rolling Stone raved, “if Coachella was any kind of a preview, Chromeo are going bigger, bolder, and chrome-ier than before.”

Tour Dates

August 24—Berlin, Germany—Lido†
August 26—Paris, France—Rock en Seine
September 9—Victoria, Canada—Rifflandia Festival
September 22—Bellevue, CO—Mishawaka Amphitheatre*
September 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot*
September 25—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*
September 26—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre†
September 28—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom†
September 30—San Francisco, CA—Portola Festival
October 1—Los Angeles, CA—The Shrine Outdoors**
October 3—San Diego, CA—Humphreys†
October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Marquee†
October 7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*
October 11—Richmond, VA—The National*
October 12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*
October 13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*§
October 16—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*
October 17—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*
October 19—Montreal, QC—MTelus*
October 20—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*
October 22—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed*
*with Ric Wilson
**co-headline with Purple Disco Machine
†with Coco & Breezy
§with May Rio



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Natvral Shares A Glass Of Laughter Single Photo
The Natvral Shares 'A Glass Of Laughter' Single

The Natvral (Kip Berman, former frontman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) shares a second single from his new solo album, Summer of No Light. 'A Glass of Laughter' captures the allure and limits of a lover who, “could not buy you winter gloves, but always took your hand.”

2
Big Joanie Unleashes Today feat. Kim Deal Photo
Big Joanie Unleashes 'Today' feat. Kim Deal

Thrilled to perform their acclaimed new album Back Home, out now on Kill Rock Stars (US), they’ll make stops in NYC and Chicago this week and an appearance at Ohana Festival slated for later this fall. In celebration, they have unleashed a deluxe version of album track “Today” feat. Kim Deal. 

3
Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith Announce Dates for 2023 Christmas Tour Photo
Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith Announce Dates for 2023 Christmas Tour

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith have announced dates for their 2023 Christmas Tour this holiday season.  Joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys, Grant and Smith will co-headline nine holiday shows, including their first appearance together on New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall stage (Dec. 5).

4
Neil Frances Tap St. Panther For LGBTQIA Dance Floor Anthem Photo
Neil Frances Tap St. Panther For LGBTQIA Dance Floor Anthem

NEIL FRANCES (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) tap up-and-coming LA hip hop artist St. Panther for their second single together, “Let’s Break It Down.” The new track trades the R&B vibes of “Head Straight” for a ’90s-inspired dance-pop anthem written for the LGBTQIA community, with St. Panther adding catchy hooks.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health EmergencyMadonna Plans to Begin World Tour in October Following Health Emergency
Video: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT TrailerVideo: Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy in Netflix's LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT Trailer
Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series TrailerVideo: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HADESTOWN
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
MJ THE MUSICAL
CAMELOT