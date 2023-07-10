Video: Chromeo Unveil Video For New Song '(I Don't Need A) New Girl'

Chromeo unveil the surreal and kinetic video for “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”—watch it below.

Directed by Spencer Ford (Troye Sivan, JAWNY) and produced by Weston Freas (BROCKHAMPTON, Kevin Abstract), the video finds Chromeo’s Dave 1 and P-Thugg in their sweet spot: prowling amongst cars, legs and keyboards.

“(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” concludes a cohesive trilogy of singles: “Replacements,” which was hailed as “a nod back to the heyday of indie sleaze,” that is “sure to make you dance” by Consequence and features the era-defining artist La Roux, who made a surprise appearance during Chromeo’s Coachella sets to debut the track; and “Words With You,” which Stereogum calls their “favorite thing the Canadian synth-funk duo has ever done” and is currently featured in an international Taco Bell ad campaign.

In celebration of the new music, the band will embark on the FUNK YOURSELF tour this fall, their first headline run in over four years, with dates at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, two nights at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall, Austin City Limits and Portola festivals, a massive co-headline Los Angeles play with Purple Disco Machine and more.

The dates come on the heels of Chromeo’s triumphant fifth appearance at Coachella, of which Rolling Stone raved, “if Coachella was any kind of a preview, Chromeo are going bigger, bolder, and chrome-ier than before.”

Tour Dates

August 24—Berlin, Germany—Lido†

August 26—Paris, France—Rock en Seine

September 9—Victoria, Canada—Rifflandia Festival

September 22—Bellevue, CO—Mishawaka Amphitheatre*

September 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot*

September 25—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre†

September 28—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom†

September 30—San Francisco, CA—Portola Festival

October 1—Los Angeles, CA—The Shrine Outdoors**

October 3—San Diego, CA—Humphreys†

October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Marquee†

October 7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

October 11—Richmond, VA—The National*

October 12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*

October 13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*§

October 16—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*

October 17—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*

October 19—Montreal, QC—MTelus*

October 20—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

October 22—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed*

*with Ric Wilson

**co-headline with Purple Disco Machine

†with Coco & Breezy

§with May Rio