Video: Christine and the Queens Shares 'Marvin Descending' Video

The track is from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Christine and the Queens’ releases a stunning new music video for “Marvin descending” from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Because Music).

The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals that perfectly complement the hauntingly beautiful track.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE was released earlier this year and highlighted by Variety as an “experimental pop masterpiece,” and Entertainment Weekly called it his “most ambitious undertaking yet.” Listen to the album HERE.

Christine and the Queens’ recently delighted fans with an unforgettable evening at the renowned GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where he delivered an awe-inspiring performance followed by an intimate Q&A session moderated by Rolling Stone’s Tomás Mier.

Christine and the Queens’ is currently in the midst of an international tour which includes headlining shows and notable performances at Roskilde Music Festival, Primavera Sound, BBC’s 6 Music Festival, Meltdown Festival, and a recent set at Glastonbury. He will further solidify his status as "a new kind of global pop star" (The FADER) with a limited 6-city U.S. tour this fall. The tour includes stops in Boston, Washington D.C., New York, and more.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tour Dates:

9/6 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
9/7 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
9/8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
9/10 - Dublin, IE @  3Olympia Theatre
9/12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal
9/13 - Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum
9/14 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
9/16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
9/17 - Oslo, NO  @ Sentrum Scene
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
10/21 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/22 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/23 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/25 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/26 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
11/17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
11/18 - Liege, BE @ OM
11/20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
11/21 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
11/23 - Marseille, FR @ Le Silo
11/25 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video Live Forever Photo
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video 'Live Forever'

Rancid share the music video for “Live Forever”, a track lifted from their new album Tomorrow Never Come. Over rapid-fire vocal chants and classic punk riffs, the black and white video captures unseen footage of the band during their massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hell Fest and beyond.

2
MTVoid Announce Album & Release MaBeLu Song Photo
MTVoid Announce Album & Release 'MaBeLu' Song

MTVoid, the duo featuring TOOL’s Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed, release their eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1. News of the 7-song, self-produced album’s forthcoming arrival comes with the release of “MaBeLu,” and its Jimmy Hayward directed video.

3
S. Carey & John Raymond Release New Single Chrysalis Photo
S. Carey & John Raymond Release New Single 'Chrysalis'

GRAMMY-nominated trumpeter John Raymond and Bon Iver sideman S. Carey released their video for “Chrysalis,” the newest single from Raymond and Carey’s upcoming collaborative album Shadowlands. Carey would become the right-hand man for Justin Vernon (aka Bon Iver), collaborate with the likes of Sufjan Stevens and Bruce Hornsby among others.

4
The Smashing Pumpkins Continue Anniversary Celebrations of Siamese Dream Photo
The Smashing Pumpkins Continue Anniversary Celebrations of 'Siamese Dream'

Continuing the 30th anniversary celebrations of their groundbreaking album, Siamese Dream, The Smashing Pumpkins have teamed up with Tower Records to recreate their historical album release event in 1993 with a special Tower Records pop-up at Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, Illinois.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
THE COTTAGE