Video: Christine and the Queens Shares 'Marvin Descending' Video

Christine and the Queens’ releases a stunning new music video for “Marvin descending” from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Because Music).

The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals that perfectly complement the hauntingly beautiful track.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE was released earlier this year and highlighted by Variety as an “experimental pop masterpiece,” and Entertainment Weekly called it his “most ambitious undertaking yet.” Listen to the album HERE.

Christine and the Queens’ recently delighted fans with an unforgettable evening at the renowned GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where he delivered an awe-inspiring performance followed by an intimate Q&A session moderated by Rolling Stone’s Tomás Mier.

Christine and the Queens’ is currently in the midst of an international tour which includes headlining shows and notable performances at Roskilde Music Festival, Primavera Sound, BBC’s 6 Music Festival, Meltdown Festival, and a recent set at Glastonbury. He will further solidify his status as "a new kind of global pop star" (The FADER) with a limited 6-city U.S. tour this fall. The tour includes stops in Boston, Washington D.C., New York, and more.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE Tour Dates:

9/6 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

9/7 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

9/8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

9/10 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

9/12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal

9/13 - Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum

9/14 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

9/16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

9/17 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

10/21 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/22 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/23 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/25 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/26 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

11/17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

11/18 - Liege, BE @ OM

11/20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

11/21 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

11/23 - Marseille, FR @ Le Silo

11/25 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef