Video: Christine and the Queens Shares 'Marvin Descending' Video

The track is from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE.
Christine and the Queens’ releases a stunning new music video for “Marvin descending” from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (Because Music).
The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals that perfectly complement the hauntingly beautiful track.
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE was released earlier this year and highlighted by Variety as an “experimental pop masterpiece,” and Entertainment Weekly called it his “most ambitious undertaking yet.” Listen to the album HERE.
Christine and the Queens’ recently delighted fans with an unforgettable evening at the renowned GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, where he delivered an awe-inspiring performance followed by an intimate Q&A session moderated by Rolling Stone’s Tomás Mier.
Christine and the Queens’ is currently in the midst of an international tour which includes headlining shows and notable performances at Roskilde Music Festival, Primavera Sound, BBC’s 6 Music Festival, Meltdown Festival, and a recent set at Glastonbury. He will further solidify his status as "a new kind of global pop star" (The FADER) with a limited 6-city U.S. tour this fall. The tour includes stops in Boston, Washington D.C., New York, and more.
9/6 - Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
9/7 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
9/8 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
9/10 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
9/12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal
9/13 - Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum
9/14 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
9/16 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
9/17 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
10/21 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
10/22 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/23 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/25 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/26 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
11/17 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
11/18 - Liege, BE @ OM
11/20 - Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
11/21 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
11/23 - Marseille, FR @ Le Silo
11/25 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef
