Video: Bittersweethearts Release 'Empty' Music Video

Watch the music video which delivers a kaleidoscopic blast of Tarantino-esque rock vibes.

Sep. 20, 2023

Fast-rising indie rockers Bittersweethearts have released the music video for their latest single “Empty,” a vibrant burst of 1950’s pop art gloss that sees the band shatter the unrealistic expectations placed on women in relationships with a knowing wink.

Watch the music video which delivers a kaleidoscopic blast of Tarantino-esque rock vibes and pulls inspiration from the realization that a failing, draining relationship is no longer good for you.

Taking cues from the 90’s classic Thelma and Louise, the music video - produced by Vicente Cordero of Industrial Films - reminds us all that we don’t have to put up with being walked over and sees Bittersweethearts mixing elements of Blondie and Mazzy Star with the new wave cool you’d find at renowned NYC club CBGB’s.

“We really wanted to take the theme of outdated and unrealistic expectations of women and put it on the screen, but in a fun way, that shows empowerment and inspires other women and young girls in that they don’t have to be walked over,” shares frontwoman Zoe Infante.

Shooting at a mid-century house in Palm Springs, the band all portray specific roles with bassist Zach Andrews and drummer Daniel Jun playing the antagonists; “It was fun to get into character and to play the ‘bad guys’ which helps to show the contrast and underlying conflict which people can be oblivious to. Don’t worry, we are not like that in real life!”

“Modern-day society holds an unrealistic view of women,” continues guitarist Alyssa Robertson on the song’s themes. “A woman has to believe everything is great with a smile on her face when the guy isn’t pulling his weight. Sooner or later, something gives, and you have the realization that you can transform a situation for the better if you just get out. As hard as it may seem in that moment, the reward of being free of toxicity is so worth it.”

Having just wrapped the West Coast leg of their Running on Empty tour which has brought them to legendary venues including Whisky A Go Go and The Viper Room, Bittersweethearts have been dazzling audiences with their unique blend of rock and alternative music after wrapping their first-ever European tour following the releases of singles “Hate To Love,” “Polly Plastic,” and latest dreamy, heart-wrenching track “Run From You.” 

Watch the new music video here:



