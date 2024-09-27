Video: Billie Eilish Shares Official Music Video for 'Birds Of A Feather'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just days away from the opening night of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, Billie Eilish has shared the official music video for her global hit "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," taken from her third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop.



Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the video follows a wave of accolades for the critically acclaimed x2 RIAA platinum-certified single, including a current Number 1 at Top 40 Radio, three consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Global Charts. The song has also topped the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart and Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart, crowning her with the most No. 1's in history on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart as a solo artist. Eilish is currently the most streamed female artist in the world on Spotify.



On Sunday, September 29, Billie Eilish begins the highly anticipated North American leg of her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR in Quebec, QC, before embarking on a nationwide run including three sold-out shows at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden. In the same week, on October 19, Billie Eilish will return to NBC's Saturday Night Live. This week, the multiple GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning artist also shared the tour's sustainability plan in a continued effort to help lower the carbon footprint.



The RIAA platinum-certified HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has now amassed over 4.7 BILLION global streams and has reached #1 in 25 countries. In its first week, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT officially surpassed Eilish's previous album sales, selling 339k units and 90k in vinyl in the U.S., making this her biggest career debut. She is also one of only two artists and the youngest to have sold more than 300,000 units in the first week in the last 8-years, and the first female solo artist to have an album with 3 songs ("LUNCH," "CHIHIRO," and "BIRDS OF A FEATHER") gaining over 8 million streams daily in the Top 10 Spotify Global Chart in its first week.

