Video: Bailey Bryan Releases Music Video for 'IYKYK'

Burgeoning songstress Bailey Bryan unveils the energetically youthful video for her track “IYKYK.” The video is pure euphoria for the gang-vocal-fueled and funk-infused track with an unabashed lust. Directed by Slater Goodson the visual features Bailey’s own friends, reflecting the authenticity across her lyrics and music.

Reflecting on the video Bailey said, “My favorite part of the video, if you watch it all the way to the end, is when I’m poorly acting out a late night call between myself and the “sneaky link” mentioned in the song. Hinting that once all my girls left, I planned to drive an extra two hours in the party bus alone to pull up to his house, with snacks. It’s my favorite part because that’s totally something I would do.”

“IYKYK,” celebrated as a Song You Need by Rolling Stone, is from her long-awaited EP Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1, released earlier this year. An up-close document of her journey to self-love, the EP expertly showcases Bailey’s vulnerable-yet-confident songwriting that has earned her dedicated listeners across the globe.

Much like her self-proclaimed title of “sensitive bad bitch” Bailey’s music is a beautiful mess of contradiction. As a singer building and shifting through various genres, she’s also a self-possessed but sensitive lyricist, unapologetic but open-hearted vocalist, and fiercely intelligent but deeply attuned to her most visceral instincts.

As the follow-up to her 2021 project Fresh Start, Sensitive Bad Bitch Music Vol. 1 brings her emotional depth and nuance to immediately catchy tracks like “RIP”—a high-energy anthem for fully embracing your own fluidity. The EP also features standout singles “Tragic” and “Passion.”

Originally from a small town in Washington State, the newly L.A.-based artist started crafting her own songs on guitar at age 12 and later shaped her sound and style by tapping into an eclectic mix of influences: the ’90s R&B her mother raised her on, the underground hip-hop scene in nearby Seattle, the highly refined country songwriting she began exploring upon moving to Nashville at 17. After scoring a fan favorite with 2022’s “MF” ft. 24kGoldn—an empowering piece of R&B-pop that amassed nearly four million streams in only two months and landed on 33 New Music Friday playlists across the globe.

Photo Credit: Slater Goodson