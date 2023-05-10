Video: Baby Tate & Saweetie Turn Up in Dazzling Hey, Mickey! Remix Visual

Tate's original version, which first dropped in 2016 before going hyper-viral on TikTok this year, has already amassed more than 16 billion views on the app.

It's lights, cameras, and plenty of action as Atlanta breakout Baby Tate releases a fierce, rainbow-colored music video for the hit remix of "Hey, Mickey!" with Bay Area rap star Saweetie.

Boasting larger-than-life looks, explosive choreography, and a whimsical premise, the visual perfectly captures the viral single's swagger and irreverent appeal.

"Hey, Mickey!" - an LGBTQIA+ inclusive reimagining of Toni Basil's seminal 1981 hit - combines all of the pansexual artist's favorite ingredients: booming percussion, scandalous bars, and hooks galore. "Met this boy named Mickey, he had on some yellow Dickies," Tate raps on the feisty production. "I knew he was a hoe because his neck had hella hickies." That's when Saweetie steps up to the mic: "Aye Mickey, maybe I could be yo' Minnie."

In the new video, fans are ushered into Tate's miniature world. The emerging artist, flanked by backup dancers, serves sexy moves on top of a matchbox car. The whole production naturally devolves into one hell of a party, with Tate and Saweetie turnt up-and why not? With their talent and success, the pair have plenty to celebrate.

Tate's original version, which first dropped in 2016 before going hyper-viral on TikTok this year, has already amassed more than 16 billion views on the app. Meanwhile, the official dance video is approaching six million YouTube views. Those numbers continue to grow as the remix gains ground. The collaboration comes on the heels of 2022's acclaimed 14-track project Mani/Pedi, an infectious statement of self-love boasting features from 2Chainz, Kali, and Slim Wav.

The rising artist has been fusing pop, rap, and R&B since the release of her 2015 debut project, ROYGBIV, which she followed with 2019's acclaimed GIRLS, and 2021's After the Rain. When Tate isn't living in her own technicolor universe, she's collaborating with her contemporaries like LAYA on the genre-bending "Sailor Moon 2.0" and JID on the 21 Savage-assisted "Surround Sound."

Watch the new music video here:

ABOUT BABY TATE:

Fueled by self-love and manifested dreams, Baby Tate is forever evolving. The Atlanta-based artist, formerly known as Yung Baby Tate, has a new, concise moniker, but the 25-year-old's sound remains sprawling.

Within a single body of work, you'll hear summery pop, amorous R&B, and hard-hitting hip-hop. Baby Tate's debut project, 2015's ROYGBIV, saw her exercising full creative control, as a singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, and engineer-independent skills she's been honing since she was 13 years old. By 2018, Baby Tate had locked into executing concept albums, releasing the thematic BOYS EP, followed by her breakthrough project, GIRLS, in 2019.

With both collections, Baby Tate expanded her musicality and songwriting processes, connecting strongly to women and femme audiences through kaleidoscopic beats and highly relatable lyrics. At the center of Baby Tate's endeavors is an intentional interweaving of female empowerment and joy, as evidenced by her cohesive, yet varied 2020 EP After the Rain, the home of her viral, confidence-boosting hit "I Am."

A genuine heroine for any person who's ever faced intrapersonal challenges, the multi-hyphenate artist offers both gentle and assertive reminders that all we need is faith, fortitude, and fearlessness. With each release, Baby Tate provides her fans with potent anthems and inspiring bars, unveiling new facets of her technicolor character in the process.

ABOUT SAWEETIE:

As a superstar artist, visionary entrepreneur, committed philanthropist, and buzzing actress, Diamanté pka Saweetie shines brilliantly like the diamond she was destined to be. The Northern California-born and Los Angeles-based phenomenon has served up a string of chart-shaking smashes, including the triple-platinum "My Type," double-platinum "Best Friend" [feat. Doja Cat], platinum "Tap In" and "Icy Girl," and gold "Back To The Streets" [feat. Jhené Aiko], tallying over 4 billion cumulative streams and counting thus far.

In addition to taking home honors at the MTV VMA, NCAAP Image Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, and MTV EMA, she has earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of "Best Rap Song" for "Best Friend" and "Best New Artist." Speaking to her growing influence, she has partnered with McDonald's, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing, to name a few. Meanwhile, she notably designed, launched, sold out her own ICY jewelry line.

Giving back, she created the nonprofit ICY Baby Foundation to uplift underserved students with financial literacy, entrepreneurship lessons, and technology training, among other initiatives. Meanwhile, John Legend, Muni Long, Anitta, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Latto, David Guetta, and many others have sought her out for collaborations. Along the way, she appeared on dozens of magazine covers, lit up Saturday Night Live with a showstopping performance, and also turned up on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Expanding her presence once again, she also shined on the hit series Grown-ish in addition to hosting NETFLIX's Sex: Unzipped. However, Saweetie only levels up yet again with her 2022 The Single Life EP and Pretty Bitch Music album plotted for 2023.



