Video: Atelo Songs Releases Stop Motion Animation Video For 'not In The Mood.'

The single, released in late 2023, represents the first track from Hidden in the Honey, the forthcoming full-length, set for release on February 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Atelo Songs, the creative alter-ego of the passionate singer-songwriter Sam Gleason, has unveiled a visually stunning stop-motion music video for the single “not in the mood.”

This latest artistic endeavor from Gleason is an imaginative animation video that took nine months to create, showcasing a remarkable blend of creativity and storytelling. Directed and created by Gleason, the video brings an extra layer of depth to the already poignant and introspective track is now streaming on YouTube.

The single, released in late 2023, represents the first track from Hidden in the Honey, the forthcoming full-length, set for release on February 28, 2024.

The music video for “not in the mood” is a testament to Gleason's dedication to his craft, reflecting the same introspection and resilience that the song itself conveys. It features a unique visual blend that perfectly complements the song's off-kilter, punky-tonk piano, and Costello-esque lyrics.

The animation tells a compelling story that echoes the song's themes of self-improvement, the acceptance of one's imperfections, and the importance of taking a break from the constant pursuit of perfection. This visual representation enhances the emotional impact of the song, creating a more immersive experience for the viewer.

Fueled by a flawless blend of self-deprecating bitterness, unapologetically frank perspectives, and the raw wisdom that can only be gained by surviving and growing despite the trauma, “not in the mood” spotlights the tenacity, perceptiveness, sensitivity, and awareness that Sam Gleason possesses and used to propel his diaristic songwriting under the moniker Atelo Songs. 

A project aimed to repurpose a life in shambles and reignite his creative spark, Atelo Songs represents Sam Gleason's recovery journey. Having battled through a series of tumultuous life events, ranging from a string of damaging toxic relationships, a terrifying apartment fire, and an accident that would leave him with permanent injuries and brain damage requiring eighteen months of rehabilitation so far, Gleason found himself uninspired and battled severe depression and other mental health issues. An outlet of betterment and self-elevation, Atelo Songs slowly and progressively evolved into Gleason's primary musical persona.

Against all odds, Gleason stayed the course and watched as his blistering efforts gradually yielded positive change. His music would help him secure a spot at Albany Barn, an artist housing program, allowing him to focus on Atelo Songs full-time. As a result, Gleason released singles nearly every month in 2022 and has begun setting up his next full-length, set for release in 2024. 

Join Sam Gleason on the journey towards his next full-length by listening to the debut single, “not in the mood.” and watching the video on YouTube. The release is streaming now on all music platforms. You can also keep up with Atelo Songs on Instagram @AteloSongs.



