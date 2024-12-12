Video: Arooj Aftab and Mahogany Sessions Release Live Performance of 'Aey Nehin'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated artist Arooj Aftab, in partnership with Mahogany Sessions, releases an extraordinary live version of the track “Aey Nehin,” from her critically well-received and Grammy-nominated album Night Reign.

Aftab released Night Reign in May 2024 and recently received two Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Global Music Performance (“Raat Ki Rani”). A critical darling, the album landed on many outlets year end “Best Albums” lists in 2024 including Time Magazine, Pitchfork, The NY Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall St. Journal, Consequence, and many others. Most recently Arooj performed mesmerizing renditions of her highly celebrated single, “Raat Ki Rani,” on the always trending UK night show Later… with Jools Holland and made her U.S television debut on the incredibly popular, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Aey Nehin” is a heartfelt exploration of longing and anticipation. The lyrics tell the story of waiting for someone who hasn’t arrived yet. Perhaps night fell suddenly in their city, or maybe a storm delayed them. Arooj’s emotive vocals capture the nuances of these emotions, drawing listeners into a shared experience of hope and uncertainty.

Filmed at London’s Battersea Arts Centre for Mahogany Sessions and directed by Mahogany founder Mark Murdoch, this performance features Arooj alongside frequent collaborators Petros Klampanis (double bass), Gyan Riley (guitar), and Engin Kaan Günaydin (drums/percussion) and creates an intimate moment that’s evocative and beautiful.

Night Reign is available across all major DSPs and as a limited edition signed vinyl available only on Aftab’s webstore, an exclusive purple LP, CD, standard black LP, plus an indie exclusive silver LP available at indie retailers globally. Order the album HERE.

