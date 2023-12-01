Victor Thompson Presents Debut Album 'Blessed'

Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter Victor Thompson is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated debut album, "Blessed" through NWE Worldwide (the record label of NWE #1 Afro Media worldwide which highlights African and Black Culture). With a blend of gospel and afrobeat influences, "Blessed" is a beacon of hope and inspiration, showcasing the depth of Thompson's musical talent and devotion to spreading messages of faith, joy, and gratitude.

On his debut album, Victor Thompson presents a spiritual journey through uplifting melodies and rhythmic grooves. "Blessed" is soul-stirring fusion of gospel and afrobeat rhythms that transcends musical boundaries.

Victor Thompson on the new album:

"I am God's evidence of Love, Kindness and Favour. That's the expression and confession I share in this Heartfelt Debut Album "BLESSED". The journey to this Album is a "grace story". I grew up on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria and I've been doing music literally all my Life. However, I never could have imagined the extent of God's love and blessings in my Life."

Included in the album is Thompson's breakout single "THIS YEAR (Blessings)" which has amassed over 170 million streams to date. The track reached #1 on Billboard's US Hot Gospel Songs chart for the week of October 28th, surged to #3 on the Billboard U.S Afrobeat Songs Chart, in addition to being featured on Spotify's Daily Viral 100 chart globally and in 36 local territories. Following the success of the single, Thompson released a remix featuring Gunna, which the two performed at Gunna's sold-out Los Angeles show at Youtube Theater in September. Other album standouts are Carry me like Baby on which Thompson speaks to his relationship with God, Nkosi, and Uwese; all of which showcase Thompson's superb melodic ability.

Known for his powerful music and devotional words, Victor Thompson's musical journey has been nothing short of remarkable. His career took flight at a young age, with one of the early highlights being his participation as a contestant on Season 2 of The Voice Nigeria in 2017. Since then, Thompson has quickly established his presence in the global music scene. Notably, Apple recognized him as one of the top 5 Nigerian artists on the rise, a testament to his growing influence in the industry.

Get ready for an exhilarating musical journey as Victor Thompson unveils his captivating debut project, pushing the boundaries of gospel music and Afrobeat to thrilling new heights. He concludes, "This album is an experience! An absolute experience. Very excited to share my testimony with the world."

Listen to the new album here: