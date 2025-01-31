Victor Ray Shares Epic New Single 'Hearts Break and People Change'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fast-rising R&B/soul phenomenon Victor Ray has shared his first new single of 2025 — a high-octane epic entitled “Hearts Break And People Change.” Equal parts emotionally raw and deeply life-affirming, the pained but powerful track will appear on his upcoming EP I WILL., due out via Capitol Records on March 7.

An irresistible kickoff to what’s set to be his biggest year yet, “Hearts Break And People Change” brings the UK-based singer/songwriter’s force-of-nature vocals to an aching reflection on a fractured relationship.

“‘Hearts Break and People Change’ is about someone you trust breaking that bond repeatedly, and coming to terms with the fact that not everyone is meant to be in your life forever,” Ray reveals.

Recently featured as a 2025 MTV Push UK Artist to Watch, Amazon Music UK’s 2025 Artists to Watch and The Independent’s Ones to Watch 2025 roundup, Ray opens “Hearts Break And People Change” with a bit of soulful humming before launching into his tale of deception and regret. With its stomping beat and moody piano lines, the track takes on a greater intensity as he gains a new perspective on his situation — then bursts into a wildly cathartic chorus fueled by his fierce and stunning vocal work. Built on a gorgeously orchestrated backdrop laced with soaring harmonies, symphonic strings, and hard-hitting drums, “Hearts Break And People Change” ultimately turns Ray’s heavy-hearted outpouring into a triumphant anthem of acceptance and redemption.

The third song released from I WILL., “Hearts Break And People Change” marks the follow-up to “Sticks & Stones” — a soul-stirring song of resilience featuring UK rappers Kojey Radical and Strandz, which premiered last fall alongside its striking and cinematic visualizer. Also including “Still the Same” (a September single that traces Ray’s ascent and doubles down on his values), I WILL. is the fourth in a series of interconnected EPs documenting different facets of his life story and personal growth to date. To that end, his acclaimed debut EP i was. offered an up-close look at loss, 2023’s i felt. explored themes of loneliness, and 2024’s I TRIED. leaned toward a newfound sense of hope. Released last June, I TRIED. includes standouts like his viral hit “Comfortable” and spellbinding duet “Falling Into Place ft. Debbie” (a piano-driven slow-burner that VIBE likened to a “shooting star blazing into our orbit”).

Born in Uganda but raised in Newcastle, England, Ray got his start busking while still in high school and soon began writing songs rooted in his autobiographical yet unforgettably resonant storytelling. Over the years, he’s amassed a global following and earned major acclaim from the likes of The Observer (“a muscular yet vulnerable voice aching with heartbreak”), Clash (“his star shines brighter with every subsequent release”), and BET (“one of the most breathtaking young talents of today”).

Also known for his captivating live show, Ray has begun playing bigger and bigger venues over the past year, with his live experience now including a sold-out European tour and a support slot on Teddy Swims’ spring 2024 UK run.

Photo credit: Harvey Pearson

