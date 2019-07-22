Vevo and Hardy Release DSCVR Videos Of REDNECKER and 4X4

Vevo announces the release of HARDY's DSCVR performances of "REDNECKER" and "4X4." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Duckwrth and Mitchell Tenpenny. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Big Loud artist HARDY grew up on classic rock in Philadelphia, Miss., a town of about 7,500 in the country setting of Neshoba County. So when fans hear the music on debut four-song EP, This Ole Boy, they're getting the real deal. The songs are bold and proud, the voice is commanding and the lyrics are centered on farms, in the backwoods and mostly in America's heartland. "I love that lifestyle, and that's what I want to talk about," he says unapologetically. "I'm not really a love song dude. If I'm going down that road, it's a song like 'This Ole Boy' where it's a redneck-in-love kind of thing. People that are like me, or people who still live in small towns, still love that and want to hear that. That's why I'm who I am as an artist."

Watch REDNECKER here:

Watch 4x4 here:

HARDY's artistic identity is notably focused on This Ole Boy. His voice is gritty in "4x4," soulful in the background vocals of "This Ole Boy" and edgy in the stack of HARDY harmonies in "Rednecker." The productions' mix of swamp rock and country walks a line between strutting sarcasm and communal congeniality. "REDNECKER" and "4X4" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

ABOUT VEVO: Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 400,000 music videos in its catalogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You