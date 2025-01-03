Vanessa J. Moore Releases New Single 'Morning Light'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vanessa J. Moore has released "Morning Light," a new Beatles-esque slow jam that resolves to be more understanding in the New Year. The song aims to reach across the divide to bring us together and inspire peace and selflessness in a climate where we’re more divided than ever.

Instilled with the selflessness and mercy that humanity needs for the year ahead, “Morning Light” shines with the understanding that we won’t be able to achieve peace on a national scale until we find some level of peace in our personal lives.

“For me, ‘Morning Light’ is simply about reaching across the divide and being unafraid to talk to the other side. To enter into another’s world in conversation,” shares Vanessa on the meaning behind the song. “This song shines some morning light on how divided we are and why. There needs to be a revival in the hearts of every individual before we are even capable of spreading peace. We can’t give what we don’t obtain ourselves.”

Recently releasing a guitar-driven cover of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” for the Holiday season, Vanessa J. Moore distills her love for music from the 60s and 70s into her own distinctive artistry. Drawing from her influences which range from Stevie Wonder and The Beatles to Patsy Kline, Karen Carpenter, and Sly and the Family Stone, and making a name for herself as an artist with a genre-defying sound who draws her lyrics from her own life experiences, Vanessa is a gifted singer-songwriter that has turned to music as a lifeline to process her pain and heal.

Photo credit: Bryan Lurie

