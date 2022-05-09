Vancouver's Twin River Share Sloan Cover 'The Other Man'

Vancouver-based Twin River today share their cover of the Canadian classic- Sloan's "The Other Man".

"Nostalgia hit me hard during the pandemic, and I found myself squarely back in my listening habits of 15-20 years ago. This song is a perennial favourite of mine; it's timeless. The opening guitar line is the perfect balance of light and dark; it's moody, but sparkly - it matches the lyrical content so well. There are just so many great layers in the instrumentation of this song that are so well-placed and tasteful. It was really fun to figure it out and put it all together. "

It's about an indie-darling love triangle from the early aughts! It could be on a pop culture version of a Canadian Heritage Minute... speaking of nostalgia and all.

Twin River are Courtney Ewan (vocals/guitar) and Andy Bishop (guitar). The band are currently preparing for their first release in over six years with new music set for release this summer. It will follow their debut album, 2015's Should the Light Go Out and 2016 Passing Shade.

Produced by Colin Stewart (The New Pornographers, Black Mountain, Dan Mangan) both records sparkled under layers of synths and effects and were recorded at Stewarts secluded studio, The Hive, on Vancouver Island.

Listen to the new single here: