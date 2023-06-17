Vancouver Synthpunks Jibbernaut and Phuture Memoriez Release Collaboration EP 'COULROPHOBIA'

The album is available to purchase and stream now.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

Vancouver record label Nerve Wracking Collections has just released their latest EP Coulrophobia, a collaborative concept project that includes Vancouver synthpunk bands, Phuture Memoriez and Jibbernaut. The concept involved choosing a theme and releasing a 4 song split EP with another band. This was an opportunity for NWC to expand and have many artists join their collective. Coulrophobia is the first split EP release derived from this project which revolves around the fear of clowns. The guidelines were kept simple so that each band could make their songs their own. They involved creating two new songs that followed the lyrical theme and a desire to release the EP along with a co-headline live show. Phuture Memoriez is a dark synth-pop-punk band from Vancouver BC and is composed of Marc Blaquiere and Jessica Blaquiere, while Jibbernaut consists of local punks "Gears" and "Hammer". The songs on the EP are short, fast, visceral blasts that are rooted in early punk and hardcore and have elements of Kraut rock and foundational industrial music. Each track is an explosion, an expression of internal turmoil and angst against discordant hooks and symphonic feedback.

"Gears", singer of Jibbernaut, reflected on the inception of the EP, "When Phuture Memoriez approached us about the Coulrophobia project it appealed instantly. There's something inherently terrifying about clowns. The clown archetype has inhabited the cultural psyche for centuries and the idea of someone transformed into a painted/costumed character for the purpose of amusement holds within it the possibility for unfathomable darkness. We performed a week-long ceremony in our Vancouver compound as preparation for writing these two songs. After those seven days of fasting and sacrificial offerings our namesake, the demon Jibbernaut, appeared holding the pale severed head of a clown in its claws. We got to work immediately in a frenzied state of inspiration and 48 hours later we had "Clown School" and "No One's Laughing Now". Then we ordered deep fried wontons and tantan noodles and slept for three days."

Phuture Memoriez evolved from their past project Jerk in the Can. They have released two albums with a third coming in fall 2023, all of which are concept albums. The first album was inspired by Sun Tzu's The Art of War, the second album highlighted the concept of death and dying, and the third is inspired by John Zorn's musical improvisation system Cobra. Both bands think of their projects as full multimedia experiences. Their music comes first and foremost, but their visual elements are nearly just as important, using lights and video projects to tie the experience and mood to the music. Phuture Memoriez' music videos (many of them stop-motion animation) have been featured in numerous film festivals, including a gauntlet round with Spike and Mike at San Diego Comic Con. They are known for shooting guerilla style music videos and getting immersed with the public and crowds.

Purchase Coulrophobia EP on Nerve Wracking Collections here:

https://phuturememoriez1.bandcamp.com/album/coulrophobia

Stream Coulrophobia here:

https://phuturememoriez1.bandcamp.com/album/coulrophobia

Watch the video for 'Balloon Dog' here:



