Vancouver Latin Fusion Group Los Duendes Release Debut Album 'ME RECUERDAS'

Vancouver Latin fusion group Los Duendes share their debut album Me Recuerdas out now on all digital streaming platforms. Listen here.



To celebrate the album release, Los Duendes are also releasing the title track as the 3rd single following the release of previous singles 'Coleslaw' and 'Elf-Man'. The upbeat and alluring track is an emotive journey through the pain of heartbreak.



"'Me Recuerdas' was composed during a late-night session in the studio and takes listeners on an emotional ride through the nightmare of being broken up with and having to move on," says vocalist Sangito Bigelow. "The track is a sultry arrangement of horn lines reminiscent of late-night traffic along rain-slicked city streets and features the distinctive sound of the Tres cubano, along with vocals from Toto Berriel and Dawn Pemberton, funk Timba bass lines, and Latin percussion. It's an epic saga that serves as a cautionary tale to all the Don Juan's out there and encourages the broken-hearted to move on, ultimately having the last laugh."



Los Duendes' new album Me Recuerdas is an exploration of Latin American music through the influences of jazz, funk, fusion, metal and house. Latin electrified guitar with heavy Afro-Latin percussion and gang vocals in the style of a typical cumbia or salsa combo are central to the sound. Drawing inspiration from the vintage guitar tones of cumbia and chicha, this album features heavy electric guitar, evocative of the jarring frenetic sounds of the urban jungle.



Me Recuerdas means 'remember me' and the themes of loss and grief can be felt throughout the album. It can also be interpreted in a romantic way, like in the title track that speaks to an ended love affair.

“The music on this record is a personal fusion of the music I love and the interests of the musicians in the band," says Sangito. "Our lead guitarist and drummer both come from a jazz background and add a strong element of groove and virtuosic improvisation. In addition to our many diverse genres and influences, I also hear a strong correlation between the sounds of cumbia, Spaghetti Western soundtracks, surfer punk and African high-life music on this album. We have been playing together as a band for the past 6 years and have developed a singular voice as an ensemble. With this album, we are looking to develop our sound further and take our music to the next level."

Me Recuerdas is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit losduendesmusic.com.