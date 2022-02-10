Vance Joy Releases New Single 'Don't Fade'

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Vance Joy has today unveiled his latest single "Don't Fade" - showcasing a fresh and propulsive sound and providing fans with a preview of his forthcoming third studio album.

Produced by hitmaking duo Take a Day Trip (Lil Nas X, Kid Cudi, Juice Wrld, James Blake), Dirty Projectors' Dave Longstreth (Solange), and long time collaborators Dave Bassett & Edwin White (Lay It On Me, Saturday Sun) the track marks a foray into new sonic territory for the Australian artist.

"I wrote 'Don't Fade' with my friend and frequent songwriting partner Dave Bassett toward the end of 2019," Vance Joy shared. "It came as a surprise and felt like a special discovery. I like writing about that feeling of timelessness you get when you're with someone you love. When we came to produce the song, I had the great fortune to work with Take a Daytrip, Edwin White and David Longstreth (of Dirty Projectors). Writing this song was the starting point for my new album. I knew I was on a path somewhere once this song came along."

"Don't Fade" follows the worldwide success of last year's "Missing Piece." Co-written with GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter Joel Little (Taylor Swift, Khalid, Lorde), the irresistibly infectious track proved a sensation following its world premiere on ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

The track ascended to #2 at Alternative Radio, earning more than 130 million global streams and bringing Joy's catalogue up over 5 billion streams worldwide, as well as a massive 3 billion TikTok views (with 2.6 million user-created videos). Hailed by American Songwriter as "a heartfelt indie-folk anthem," "Missing Piece" was joined by inventive remixes from GRAMMY Award-nominated artists Sofi Tukker (Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish) and RAC (Lana Del Rey, Odesza).

Last year also saw Vance Joy team up with superstar producers Benny Blanco and Marshmello for the hit single, "You." The song proved an immediate hit upon arrival, cracking the Top 20 on both Billboard's "Alternative Airplay" and "Rock Airplay" charts, while earning critical acclaim from publications such as Rolling Stone, which declared it to be "a sweet and uplifting bit of pop-rock that finds Joy crooning over Blanco and Marshmello's horn-inflected production."

Having previously lit up stages around the world with a string of sold-out headline tours, special guest slots on stadium runs with Taylor Swift and P!nk, and marquee festival appearances at Coachella, Firefly and Austin City Limits, Joy recently announced a highly-anticipated return to North America set for Spring 2022.

The run of select live dates kicks off May 14 at Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach and will include sold-out headline performances at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (June 2) and New York's Pier 17 (June 4).

Watch the new music video here: