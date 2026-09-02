Van Morrison Adds Second Bristol Beacon Show, Oct 13, to 2026 UK Tour

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Due to public demand, Van Morrison has added a second show at Bristol Beacon on October 13th, 2026. The additional date brings his October/November 2026 UK tour to 11 shows, following the sell-out of his six London September 2026 concerts.

Tickets go on sale: 9:00am on Friday September 4th, 2026, available from www.ticketline.co.uk or the venue box office.

Van Morrison's October 9th, 2026, show in Liverpool, together with the Glasgow and Edinburgh dates, is now sold out, while limited tickets remain available for the other tour dates. The tour opens with two nights at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 8th & 9th October and closes at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on 3rd November.

Tour Dates

October 2026

8/9 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11 - Swansea Arena

12 - Bristol Beacon

13 - Bristol Beacon

27 - Plymouth Arena

28 - Torquay, Princess Theatre

30/31 - Brighton Dome

November 2026

2 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

3 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

The announcement follows another landmark year for Morrison, who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jazz FM Awards 2026, marking another milestone in his long and influential career.

This year, Morrison released Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge to widespread critical acclaim. Last month, the album was issued on vinyl for the first time as a deluxe double LP. The album is a return to the blues with fresh takes on songs by B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Lead Belly and more.

Over the summer, Morrison appeared at several major European festivals including the renowned Montreux Jazz Festival.

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