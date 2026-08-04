Van Morrison Adds 10 UK Shows for October/November 2026

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Van Morrison has added 10 UK concert dates for October and November 2026 following strong demand for his already sold-out September 2026 shows in the country. The newly announced run opens with two nights at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on October 8 and 9 and closes at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on November 3. Tickets go on sale at 9:00am on Friday, August 7, 2026, through Ticketline or the individual venues' box offices.

Tour Dates

October 2026

8/9 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11 - Swansea Arena

12 - Bristol Beacon

27 - Plymouth Arena

28 - Torquay, Princess Theatre

30/31 - Brighton Dome

November 2026

2 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

3 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

The additional dates arrive after what has been a notable year for Morrison, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jazz FM Awards 2026. He also released the album Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge, a collection of blues songs featuring reworkings of material by B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Lead Belly, which was issued on vinyl as a deluxe double LP last month. Morrison spent the summer performing at European festivals, including the Montreux Jazz Festival.

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