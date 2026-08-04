Van Morrison Adds 10 UK Shows for October/November 2026
The new dates follow sold-out September concerts and a year that included a Jazz FM lifetime honor.
Van Morrison has added 10 UK concert dates for October and November 2026 following strong demand for his already sold-out September 2026 shows in the country. The newly announced run opens with two nights at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on October 8 and 9 and closes at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on November 3. Tickets go on sale at 9:00am on Friday, August 7, 2026, through Ticketline or the individual venues' box offices.
Tour Dates
October 2026
8/9 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
11 - Swansea Arena
12 - Bristol Beacon
27 - Plymouth Arena
28 - Torquay, Princess Theatre
30/31 - Brighton Dome
November 2026
2 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
3 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
The additional dates arrive after what has been a notable year for Morrison, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jazz FM Awards 2026. He also released the album Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge, a collection of blues songs featuring reworkings of material by B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Lead Belly, which was issued on vinyl as a deluxe double LP last month. Morrison spent the summer performing at European festivals, including the Montreux Jazz Festival.