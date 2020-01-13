Vagrants Debut New Single 'Apathy'

Post-hardcore act Vagrants are storming into 2020 with the release of a brand new single and music video. Fans can hear the new song, produced by James Paul Wisner (Underoath, Paramore, Hands Like Houses) and out now on Equal Vision Records. Listen below.

On "Apathy," Jose DelRio shares: "'Apathy' was one of the first things we started working on as soon as we got back from recording the EP, 'Separation'. The song came together all at once, and the writing process felt so natural. I think 'Apathy' is taking everything we did on the EP and turning it up to 11."

Catch the new song live as Vagrants prepares to hit the stage with Hawthorne Heights and Emery. The tour kicks off later this week, with upcoming shows in Charleston, Savannah, New Orleans, the band's hometown of Pensacola, and more. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.vagrantsband.com.

Earlier this year, Vagrants released their debut EP Separation via Equal Vision Records. The EP's title track originally premiered on Alternative Press and addresses the unexpected incarceration of the band's original singer. Fans can purchase Separation online at vagrants.merchnow.com, or stream it in full via Spotify and Apple Music.

Letting go is hard, but if you want to move forward, it's something you have to do. Vagrants know this better than most. Last year, the band were rocked when their original vocalist announced that he was to spend time in jail. The news initially dealt a huge blow to their ranks, particularly in the case of guitarist, co-vocalist and chief songwriter DelRio, who'd founded the band with drummer Anna Hayes in 2017. Having made waves via debut single "Window Panes" and with plans in place for a follow-up EP, the discovery that their frontman was to face incarceration threatened to shackle a bright young group just when they looked set to break-out of the local Pensacola scene.

With a good portion of their debut record already written, Vagrants regrouped and pressed ahead with recording. Finding a replacement for their former singer in Dylan Knapp--a man who'd originally been drafted in to play bass before impressing the rest of the band with his vocal ability--Vagrants set about channeling their turmoil into a post-hardcore sound with roots in the genre's star-studded past, but with one eye firmly on its future. Said record, the three-piece's debut EP Separation, is a brilliant first move born out of loss.

From the self-reflective poeticism of "St. Anthony" through to thoughts on losing those once close ("Circle Of Friends") and lamentations on a broken relationship (lead-single "Clarity"), Vagrants tackle all facets of the concept behind which their record is named. It all comes to a head on Separation's title-track: the only song wholly written after Knapp's recruitment, its lyrics attempt to make sense of the EP's tumultuous inception, and whilst at times things get pretty dark, a powerful "carry on" message shines through.

Each of Separation's five tracks is about losing someone or something close to you. An EP whose primary aim, according to DelRio, is to provide solace, comfort and catharsis to the listener, it's a body of work which spans many facets of alternative music but one that retains its identity and heart throughout. A sound that combines They're Only Chasing Safety-era Underoath with the raw intensity of Taking Back Sunday and the forward-thinking nature of Circa Survive and Being As An Ocean, Vagrants' music is taking post-hardcore to territory previously unexplored.

Separation is the sound of a band refusing to give in and emerging victorious, and whilst its creators have had to let go of the past, in doing so, they've opened the door to a future bursting with promise.

Vagrants is Dylan Knapp (vocals), Jose DelRio (guitar/vocals), and Anna Hayes (drums).

Upcoming Tour Dates:

1/15 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

1/16 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

1/17 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North

1/18 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

1/19 - Ocala, FL @ Raw Hyde Live

1/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

1/21 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

1/22 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

1/23 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

1/24 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall





