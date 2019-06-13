Vagabon Announces Sophomore Album 'All The Women In Me'

Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) announces her sophomore album, All The Women In Me, due September 27 via Nonesuch Records. The follow up to her breakout debut, Infinite Worlds, All The Women In Me is an artistic leap for Tamko, who wrote and produced the entire album. Guitar-driven melodies are largely absent, replaced by hybridized analog and digital arrangements.

Pre-orders for All The Women In Me are available now and they include a download of the album track "Flood Hands," released today. Additionally, Nonesuch Store pre-orders include an exclusive print autographed by Tamko.

Of "Flood Hands," on which she performs all of the instruments, Tamko says "'Flood Hands' is a track I originally produced and arranged for a well-known pop-duo to have on their album. Knowing I was writing this song for musicians I admire, allowed me this relief from my writer's block. I used this assignment as a chance to flex my production muscles and write something I wouldn't have written as a 'Vagabon' song a couple years ago. The result felt like a triumph for me in my progression as an artist and I just couldn't stand to part with the song by the time I was finished."

Additionally, Vagabon has announced a fall tour that includes headlining shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, Brussels, Berlin and Paris and a run supporting Angel Olsen. The full schedule is below.

TOUR DATES:

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

10/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

10/21 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

10/22 - Brussels, BE @ Autumn Falls @ Botanique - Brussels (B)

10/23 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

10/24 - Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

10/30 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/1 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/4 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/5 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/7 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's (Levitation) *

11/8 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/9 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

11/10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/13 - Madison, WI. @ The Sylvee *

11/14 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

11/15 - Detroit, MI. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11/16 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

11/18 - Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

11/19 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

12/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/3 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

12/7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland *

12/10 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

12/11 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

12/14 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

12/15 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

* w/ Angel Olsen





