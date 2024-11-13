Vacations Release New Singles Including a Cover of Kylie Minogue's 'Love At First Sight' 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian indie rock band Vacations share their Spotify Singles recordings: a cover of the Kylie Minogue hit, “Love at First Sight,” and a country-inspired remake of their own track, “Midwest.”

While recording at Spotify Studio LA, guitarist Nate Delizzotti explained the choice of the iconic Kylie track, calling it simply “one of the best songs in the world. We’re trying to pay homage to the cover but it's inevitably going to be different because of our respective playing styles, our own influences.”

“Midwest” is the latest single from their 2024 LP, No Place Like Home, and is a favorite of fans and has been a staple on Sirius ALT Nation and XMU over the past year.

The Spotify Singles coincides with the announcement of Vacations’ 2017 hit “Relax” being certified Gold in the United States. It also comes ahead of Vacations’ inaugural stateside MATES FESTIVAL, a festival curated by Vacations to bring together and build community amongst artist from Australia and the US, taking place this Saturday, November 16th, at The Bellwether in Los Angeles. The lineup will feature Vacations, Puma Blue, Claud, Yot Club, Ian Sweet, Kacy Hill, Jaguar Jonze, and Waax. It will utilize the venue’s numerous stages and rooms to create an indoor festival experience over the course of one evening.

The festival is curated to create community across continents, highlighting other artists that the band admires. MATES was first launched by the band in July 2022 in Australia as a way to reunite their local music scene after the pandemic with a strong focus on community and inclusivity. The ethos remains the same in 2024, with the location inspired by lead singer Campbell Burn’s partial relocation to Los Angeles (the rest of the band remain based in Newcastle).

ABOUT VACATIONS:

A DIY affair from the get-go, the band Vacations formed in 2016 primarily as a songwriting vehicle for Campbell Burns, Burns later adding band members Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti, and Joseph Van Lier. Their song “Relax” is certified Gold in the U.S., “Young” is certified Gold in Canada, Australia, and Poland, and is certified Platinum in the U.S., and their single “Telephones” is also certified Platinum in the US as of December 2023. The band has racked up over 2.5 billion streams worldwide, an average of 80 million streams/month, including over 835 million streams within the last year and over 2.5m Shazam’s.

They have performed at Austin City Limits, All Things Go Festival, Thing Festival, London Calling, The Great Escape, All Points East, and The Sounds Project in Indonesia. Their 2024 album, No Place Like Home, debuted at #6 on the Spotify US Album Chart and #2 on the NACC (North American College & Community Radio Chart), and is a mainstay on Sirius XMU and AltNation. So far in 2024, they have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #Lateshowmemusic series, and on CBS Saturday Morning. The record received praise from Spin, Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Flood, Grammy.com, Esquire, and the band was nominated for Rolling Stone Australia's Global Award (the only AU award selected by the international Rolling Stone team). Earlier this year, the band covered Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” for Triple J's Like A Version.

Comments