VIDEO: mxmtoon Shares Video For 'ok on your own' Featuring Carly Rae Jepsen

This year, mxmtoon has released two highly praised EPs.

This year, mxmtoon has released two highly praised EPs - most recently, dusk and earlier in the year, the dawn EP. The dawn & dusk double EP is now available everywhere. Yesterday, mxmtoon released the official music video for "ok on your own," a gorgeous collaboration with the revered and critically acclaimed Carly Rae Jepsen and a highlight of the project. The video is directed, shot and edited by Maia herself and features animation from TootyMcNooty (aka Lulu).

Watch the video below!

For the dusk EP, Maia purposely chose to work with other bold and talented female artists. In addition to Carly Rae, she enlisted Merrill Garbus from Tune-Yards to produce some of the songs. "ok on your own" has been covered by everyone from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and more and is an undeniable song which sits perfectly alongside other key EP tracks like "bon iver." The dawn & dusk double EP is available everywhere now.

The video's release is another major moment for an artist who continues to go from strength to strength, and not only as a songwriter, producer, musician, actor, designer and gamer. This fall, she also launched her new daily podcast titled 365 days with mxmtoon where each day for an entire year the Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based artist will take you through the most interesting, weird, and funny events of that day in history. The podcast was released in partnership with Talkhouse and Allbirds and you can subscribe to daily episodes here. 365 days with mxmtoon has received early praise from Drew Barrymore, who recently mentioned it on The Drew Barrymore Show's Weekender pop culture guide, as well as New York Magazine's Vulture, who included it on "8 Podcasts We're Excited To Listen To This Fall."

In 2017, as a teenager in Northern California, mxmtoon began releasing her self-produced songs and cultivating a rabid fan base for her honest and clever lyrics and pristine voice. Just a short year later, she released her debut EP plum blossom, which has gone on to amass over 100 million streams. 2019 marked the release of her debut album the masquerade. "In barely two years, as her music has ricocheted around platforms, bringing new followers every day, Maia, who overflows with earnestness, has assembled an independent, D.I.Y. mini-empire," said the New York Times. Already her music has had well over half a billion streams and she has more than 4 million followers across her socials, including 2.3M on TikTok, 788K on YouTube, 1M on Spotify, and 115K on Twitch where she recently went toe to toe against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a live-streamed game of "Among Us."

Photo Credit: Noelle Duquette & Savannah Elisabeth Jankosky (Maia) + Alex Perkins (CRJ)

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You