VIDEO: Zoe Wees Shares New Performance Video for 'That's How It Goes'

After teaming up with GRAMMY®-nominated R&B maestro 6LACK on her new single, "That's How It Goes," breakout star Zoe Wees delivers a scorching live solo take on the track.

Her powerful vocals shine, accompanied solely by electric guitar, on the reimagined version, which was released today by Capitol Records. Download / stream "That's How It Goes (Guitar Version)" and watch the evocative live performance video, which Wees shot in an abandoned swimming pool in Denmark, below!

Named as a YouTube Artist On The Rise, an Apple Music Up Next artist and as "One To Watch" by Billboard earlier this year, Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable.

On "Control," her debut single, she confronted the emotional scars that resulted from her childhood struggle with benign rolandic epilepsy, a traumatic, isolating condition that can cause severe seizures. She soon found that the song struck a chord with other people who were dealing both with similar and with completely different problems. "Control" became a worldwide hit, entered the top 20 at Pop radio in the U.S. and led to her U.S. television debut on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Watch the new performance video here: