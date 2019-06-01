VIDEO: Zaena x Jason Maek Release Music Video For 'Seat Laid Back'

Zaena x Jason Maek have dropped a new music video for their summer single 'Seat Laid Back.'

'Seat Laid Back' is all about summertime Chicago! The duo uses live drums and horns combined with Zaena's soft vocals and Jason's fun rap lyrics to describe what it's like cruising in the Windy City. The video includes a trip to a beach, a visit to their favorite fast food joint, and a few rooftop parties.

Jason Maek & Zaena are the founders of Maek, the first music record label. They have built one of the largest electronic music labels in the U.S.

As musicians, the duo first made a name for themselves by creating the first visual album in electronic music titled 'Maek Pandamonium'. The duo followed up the successful formula with another visual media masterpiece, 'Fashion Week: The Visual Album'. Rolling Stone called it, "The first great music project of the year." Their single "Birthday" rotated on several US radio stations and fueled viral popularity with hundreds of reaction videos on YouTube.





