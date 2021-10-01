VIDEO: Weathers Release New 'American Dream' Music Video

lternative pop-rock outfit Weathers have shared an animated music video for their song, "American Dream," from their sophomore album, 'Pillows & Therapy', which was released August 13.

This moody rock banger follows the album's theme of destigmatizing metal health troubles. With this captivating concept, the four-piece showcase their artistic growth while also demonstrating their innate ability to write catchy, relatable anthems.

The track, produced by Drew Pearson (Ke$ha, Switchfoot) features growling guitars and punching drums for the group to express their angst and discontent with the state of life in the United States. With lyrics like "Just like all of my friends, I'm so confused by red white and blue," they affirm attitudes felt within younger generations: unemployment, relationships, and substances are all troubled aspects that plague their thoughts. Over this infectious production, listeners can expect to feel some catharsis in knowing that their anxieties are shared.

Other tracks off the album have also been catching fire and getting heavy rotation on the radio, like "Talking Is Hard," which just broke into the Top 50 on the Alternative Airplay Chart. The lead-single of the album, "C'est la vie," released in the Summer of 2020, peaked at #26 on Alternative Airplay chart and has racked up over 20 million streams across all platforms to date.

Watch the new music video here: