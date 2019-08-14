VIDEO: Watch a Snippet of Charli XCX's 'Cross You Out' Featuring Sky Ferreira
Charli XCX has released a snippet of 'Cross You Out,' a new single off her upcoming album featuring Sky Ferreira. Watch the video below.
Charli XCX has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and is known for her own releases and her songwriting collaborations with other artists, including Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Iggy Azalea, Blondie, and Selena Gomez. The upcoming 'Charli' will be her third studio album.
Watch the snippet of 'Cross You Out' here:
NEW SONG DROPPING ON FRIDAY CC: @SKYFERREIRA. pic.twitter.com/bxjxddf6ErCharli (@charli_xcx) August 14, 2019