VIDEO: Watch The Official Video For BRETT NEWSKI's Anti-Pop Single 'Varsity'

Milwaukee-based alternative songwriter/illustrator/podcaster BRETT NEWSKI's first ever book and it's accompanying soundtrack, It's Hard To Be A Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world, and having more fun is out now (order).

Watch the video for "Varsity" below!

The release which blends humor with mental health struggles, has been praised by Billboard, Glide Magazine, Under The Radar, American Songwriter, The Big Takeover, NPR's New Music Friday and more.

Today Brett Newski is pleased to present the official video for the soundtrack's anti-pop blaster "Varsity." The video, which was directed by Max Hauser and features cinematography by Jon Kline, debuted this week at PopMatters along with an exclusive interview with Brett Newski. On the video Brett Newski says, "I came up with the concept to make fun of our lowest moments in high school; bullies, being scared of girls, social awkwardness and trying to fit in. Basketball was the highlight of high school, so we wanted to make it the highlight of the video."

About the song and inspriation to release It's Hard To Be A Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world and having more fun Brett tells PopMatters, "I was channeling my life as a young person, thinking about how tricky it is to be a young person and figure it all out even though you have such little information." He adds, "Just like most people, youth was tough despite my parents being amazing. Middle and High school were a social war zone. However, the struggle is key. And I'm glad I got my ass kicked physically and emotionally growing up."

Brett Newski also just announced an extensive fall tour in support of the book and album. All upcoming shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE.

The idea for It's Hard to be a Person defeating anxiety, surviving the world, and having more fun came about several years ago, after Brett Newski posted a few silly drawings making fun of his own anxiety and depression. The response to them was warmer than anticipated, and fans kept asking for more.

Photo Credit: Cortney Armitage